There is no lack of enthusiasm with Bret Harte boys' water polo

Like most sports, Bret Harte’s boys’ water polo team took two steps back as a result of missing out on an entire season because of COVID-19. But just because the program took two steps back and went back to square-one, doesn’t mean it plans on staying there.
In 2019 under first-year head coach Mike Kelly, the Bullfrogs went 3-3 in league play and missed out on the playoffs because of a tiebreaker with Amador for second place. Just as soon as the Kelly era began, it was put on hold. Now, his team is back in the water with a solid mixture of returning players and newcomers.
“It feels like we are starting over almost from scratch,” Kelly said. “We’ve got some returning guys who are enthusiastic about playing water polo again and have stayed fit. The guys that came back are the guys who are committed and they are absolutely stepping up to be mentors to the new guys.”
Of the 15 players on Bret Harte’s roster—a number Kelly hopes will continue to grow—four of them are freshmen who have very little water polo experience. Kelly knows those four players might not make an impact in the standings this season, but they could be the ones leading the charge in seasons to come.
“We are long-sighted in this program,” Kelly said. “We are looking at these four freshmen and they are not the tallest and not the strongest right now and, frankly, none of them know anything about water polo. But, that’s my job and the exciting part about being a coach. If everyone came here being a national champion club water polo player, my job would be a whole lot different. Now, it’s about molding these young men and teaching them probably the toughest sport there is and allowing them to have a little bit of fun on top of it.”
The biggest problem with water polo is it is a sport that is difficult to train for during the offseason. Unlike basketball, where a pickup game can be played with just a few people, water polo requires a pool and participants who have the stamina to play such a grueling sport.
Because his players haven’t played in such a long time, Kelly’s biggest concern isn’t teaching the rules and strategy of the game. Rather, he’s focused on getting his players in the shape they need to be in order to compete for an entire contest.
“The rules are the rules and we can do some homework and talk about that, and strategy plays a lot into it,” Kelly said. “But, unless you’re strong enough to stay afloat in a wrestling match in the deep end, the knowledge of the rules and technique isn’t going to get you anywhere. We do a lot of conditioning and we do a lot of scrimmage-type exercises.”
Kelly knows that while his team is young with not a lot of experience, many other teams are in the same situation. While he would love to think about going for a league title or reaching the playoffs, Kelly is just happy to have players back in the water with a season fully underway.
“I love these boys and I love this school,” Kelly said. “To coach a varsity team in the toughest of all sports in a phenomenal facility is good stuff. These guys show up ready to go and they are enthusiastic about it, and I’m enthusiastic about who we have now, and we are going to build a strong program.”