Bret Harte Little League wins 10U District 15 championship

The Bret Harte Little League U10 All Stars were the final team standing at the conclusion of the California District 15 Tournament held July 5-13 at Standard Park in Sonora. Bret Harte outlasted five other squads in double-elimination play to be crowned champions.
Bret Harte began the tournament on July 6 as the No. 5 seed and started nicely with a 19-0 thrashing of Foothills and advanced to take on No. 1 Amador West. Bret Harte was unable to top the No. 1 seed in the tournament and lost 8-5.
With no room left for error, Bret Harte rebounded with a convincing 10-0 win over Westside. On July 10, Bret Harte beat Foothills for a second time, this time by the score of 13-3. Bret Harte beat Amador East 10-1 on July 11 to move on to the championship, which would require beating Amador West twice.
On July 12, Bret Harte topped Amador West 7-4 to force a winner-take-all championship game on July 13. With the title on the line, Bret Harte held on to beat Amador West 8-7. Bret Harte advanced to the Section 6 Tournament held in Howard Park in Ione and was eliminated after the first two games.
Bret Harte is coached by Doug Bales, Dave Christian and Bri Inks, and the team consists of Anderson Christian, Nate Kane, Everett Walker, Colton Saso-Varble, Finn Wahlman, Xavier Owens, Bentley Senn, Liam Hungerford, Trace Inks, Cash Anderson, Boyd Huttner and Hunter McCoy.