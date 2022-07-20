 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little League Baseball
Winning it all

Bret Harte Little League wins 10U District 15 championship

  • Comments
Bret Harte Little League wins 10U District 15 championship

The Bret Harte Little League U10 All Stars were the final team standing at the conclusion of the California District 15 Tournament held July 5-13 at Standard Park in Sonora. Bret Harte outlasted five other squads in double-elimination play to be crowned champions.

Bret Harte began the tournament on July 6 as the No. 5 seed and started nicely with a 19-0 thrashing of Foothills and advanced to take on No. 1 Amador West. Bret Harte was unable to top the No. 1 seed in the tournament and lost 8-5.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.