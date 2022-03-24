Bullfrogs stay hot with victory over Summerville

Not even the hottest day of the year could cool off the Bret Harte High School golf team. The Bullfrogs won their third Mother Lode League contest in a row by knocking off the Summerville Bears 225-314 Thursday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte freshman Eli Weidmann led the Bullfrogs by shooting a team-low 40; Chance Herndon shot a 45; the duo of Bradey Tutthill and Troy Dragomanovich carded a 46; and Michael Theis finished the day by shooting a 48. Summerville’s Jesse Verheul shot a match-low 36.
Bret Harte (5-1 Mother Lode League) will next host Calaveras at 3 p.m., March 29 in Angels Camp. And then on March 31, the Bullfrogs will take part in the first Mother Lode League tournament of the season. That will also take place at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.