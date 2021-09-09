Big match with Sonora ends with Calaveras getting blanked 3-0

Everything was in place for an epic matchup. Calaveras and Sonora were both 2-0 in the Mother Lode League and both squads, along with Bret Harte, are legitimate contenders to be crowned as league champions at the end of the year.
During warmups, the atmosphere inside of Calaveras’ Mike Flock Gym had a big-match feel and Calaveras’ players didn’t show any signs of being intimidated by the six-time defending MLL champions on the other side of the net.
And then the whistle blew.
Not only did Calaveras see its four-match winning streak come to an end, but it was also defeated in a dominating fashion. Calaveras suffered its first league loss by falling to the Sonora Wildcats 3-0 (25-15, 25-18 and 25-14) Thursday night in San Andreas.
“It was a humbling experience, but I don’t think we came into the match over confident; I feel like we came in under confident,” Calaveras senior Madison Clark said. “It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we are playing Sonora,’ and the nerves just got the best of us, especially in the beginning. I think we just made a lot of mistakes early, like saving a lot of their balls that were going to go out, or not placing well. We just made too many errors and couldn’t get back from it once they got ahead.”
In all three sets, Calaveras allowed Sonora to go on long runs that gave all the momentum to the Wildcats. The longest run of the night that Calaveras was able to put together was four, which was a major reason why there were no dramatic comebacks in any of the three sets.
“They knew it was their errors that they were making,” Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley said about not being able to stop Sonora’s offensive momentum. “It’s not like there was something extravagant that was happening. We weren’t serve-receiving the greatest, our passes were either too tight or too far off the net, our sets were a little tight and then our hitters were trying to go for deep corners and were getting out-balls. We were giving points away and it was frustrating and deflating for them.”
Calaveras stuck with Sonora early in the opening set and even had a slim 9-8 lead. But that’s when Sonora went on its first long run of the night and after scoring seven unanswered, the Wildcats led 15-9. Calaveras cut the deficit to four, but Sonora responded by going on a 6-1 run and eventually took the set 25-15.
“I feel that our nerves were a big factor in the first set,” Clark said. “We just had to get past our nerves. We just had too many errors and you can’t get down by even a few points to a good team, because it’s hard to come back.”
Conley added, “I could tell that their nerves were getting to them. It was a very important match and they knew that going in. We talked about controlling the things that you can control, even when it’s not going your way.”
Calaveras was unable to come up with an answer to slow down the Wildcats in the second set. Momentum lived on Sonora’s side of the court all night and even when Calaveras was able to get two or three points in a row, the Wildcats would respond by adding four or five of their own and took the second set 25-18.
Trailing 2-0, Calaveras needed to play perfect volleyball to stay alive and unfortunately, wasn’t able to do so. With the set tied 3-3, Sonora went on a 6-0 run for some separation that Calaveras was never able to get back. The Wildcats took the final set 25-14.
Junior Bailie Clark had three kills; junior Brooke Nordahl had five kills; senior Karah Auld had two serving aces, two kills and five blocks; Kyra Saiers had one kill, four assists and three digs; junior Laney Koepp had 16 digs and one assist; Madison Clark had four kills, six digs and one assist; and senior Sydney Remus had six kills and two digs. As a team, Calaveras recorded five aces, 22 kills, five blocks and 31 digs.
“We learn a lot more from a loss than a win and they need to think about what we need to do the next time we see Sonora,” Conley said. “We know what they look like and now we know what errors we were making and what we need to fix. They all need to reflect on what they need to do better the next time we see them.”
Calaveras (4-1, 2-1 MLL) will play a Friday and Saturday tournament in Merced and then return to league play Sept. 14 against Amador in Sutter Creek.
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team beat Sonora in three sets Thursday night in San Andreas.