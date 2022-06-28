Bret Harte Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Rowan Gouveia

Rowan Gouveia didn’t get to start his senior year in sports until the end of the fall, but when he finally got his opportunity to shine, he didn’t miss it. Gouveia had a standout season in soccer and turned heads on the track.
Gouveia helped lead Bret Harte to its best season on the soccer field in years. The Bullfrogs missed reaching the playoffs by only one game. Bret Harte played in a lot of close games and Gouveia’s defensive play helped keep those games that way. Gouveia was named as a Mother Lode League first-team player.
“Leveraging his deep soccer IQ, his unassuming and cooperative approach to running the back line has served as a model for other defensive players to train under, develop and grow,” Bret Harte head soccer coach Jeff Gouveia said. “Rowan nurtures and develops his fellow defense teammates with tactical instruction and demonstration, while at the same time providing them with cover and support when they are outmatched.”
In the spring, Gouveia returned to the track for the first time since his sophomore year, which was cut short because of COVID-19. The speedy senior participated in the 100- and 200-meter races, along with the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay.
In the 100-meter dash, Gouveia collected six first-place finishes, five second-place finishes and one third-place finish. In the 200-meter dash, he had two first- and second-place finishes and one third-place finish. In the 4x100-meter relay, Gouveia finished first once, finished second three times and finished third three times. And in the 4x400-meter relay, he had one first-place finish, one second-place finish and two third-place finishes.
“He did not surprise me at all,” Bret Harte head track and field coach Jon Byrnes said. “As a sophomore, he was undefeated in that very abbreviated season we had before the pandemic. He missed his junior season because of injury, and he came out his senior season and nobody knows about him, but I did. He picked up right where he left off. I call him the Red Rocket. He came in third place all time in the 100-meter race on the Bret Harte record board.”
Gouveia placed second in the 100-meter dash at the Mother Lode League championship meet and second at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V finals. He set a personal record in the 100-meter race of 10.98 at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet. Gouveia set a personal record in the 200-meter race in his second-place finish at the MLL championship and then he placed fourth at the section finals.