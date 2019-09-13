Bullfrogs can't handle Lions on the links

Bret Harte’s golf team put up another strong fight, but was unable to capture a victory. The Bullfrogs lost to Linden 227-254 Thursday afternoon at Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton.
Bret Harte senior Emma Canepa led the way with a match-low 52. Mackenzie Carroll and Cheyenne Canton each shot a 57, while Makenna Robertson carded a 68.
“They played great,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said of the performance from her team. “I am so pleased with their progress. The five freshmen really stepped up and they all played their best rounds. I am so excited to see them learning and improving with each match.”
Bret Harte (2-4) will take on Amador at 3 p.m., Monday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp and then face Escalon the following afternoon in Escalon.