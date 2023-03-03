In their first golf match of the year, the Red Hawks beat Tokay
The swampy grounds at La Contenta Golf Club did not hinder the Calaveras High School golf team from having their first match of the season.

The grounds at La Contenta are showing the effects of the recent heavy rain, but the course was good enough for Calaveras to host Tokay in a non-league match. Calaveras was able to top Tokay 263-271 for the eight-stroke victory on Thursday afternoon in Valley Springs.

