In their first golf match of the year, the Red Hawks beat Tokay

The swampy grounds at La Contenta Golf Club did not hinder the Calaveras High School golf team from having their first match of the season.
The grounds at La Contenta are showing the effects of the recent heavy rain, but the course was good enough for Calaveras to host Tokay in a non-league match. Calaveras was able to top Tokay 263-271 for the eight-stroke victory on Thursday afternoon in Valley Springs.
Calaveras’ Billy Petersen shared medalist honors with Tokay’s Ezekial Lo, as both golfers shot a match-low 42; Jayden Martinez shot a 44; Greyson Blackwell carded a 55; and the duo of Cody Batterton and Carson Mossa-Hull both shot a 61.
“I’m really happy with how we played for our first match,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said. “Billy (Petersen) had his best round ever and Jayden (Martinez) played really well for his first match ever.”
Calaveras will begin Mother Lode League play on March 7 against Summerville in Sonora and will return to Tuolumne County two days later to take on the Sonora Wildcats. Calaveras’ next home match is scheduled for March 14 against the Bret Harte Bullfrogs.
