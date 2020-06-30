Dockett shines on NFL field

Valley Springs youth football player JoJo Dockett got a small taste of the big time. Dockett, who plays for the Calaveras Jr. Reds, was selected to play in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in Arlington Texas. Dockett, who was the only player selected from Northern California, played the game inside AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
On Monday, Dockett, who played on the 11-12-year-old team, got to suit up and made the most of his opportunity. He was on the receiving end of a 57-yard touchdown pass for one of the game’s top plays. Dockett scored his team’s only touchdown in a 14-7 loss.
“Me and my dad have been training and I have been working hard to play in the All-American Bowl,” Dockett said. “And knowing we’d be playing in AT&T Stadium where the Cowboys play made me want to work harder in school and on the football field. I was the only California kid and I came from a small town, so people know we have great athletes and it’s not just in the big cities.”
Not only did Dockett get to play against the best youth players in America, but he was also coached by former NFL player Jason Jones. When the game was over, a player from each team was named as the MVP and that honor was given to Dockett.