Calaveras comes out on the losing end of a five-set battle with Sonora
Calaveras lost to Sonora in five sets Tuesday night in Sonora. 

SONORA – There might have been a few people inside of Sonora High School’s Bud Castle Gym who were surprised that the Calaveras High School volleyball team went five sets with the Sonora Wildcats, the team who has dominated the Mother Lode League since 2014.

Perhaps some of those people were wearing green jerseys. Maybe some of those people were rooting for the home team. And maybe even some of those people were cheering on the road squad.

Calaveras' Madyson Bernasconi jumps for joy after a point was scored in the fifth set against Sonora. 
Calaveras' Lilly Butler goes up for the kill against Sonora. 
Calaveras senior Madyson Bernasconi had five kills against Sonora. 
Calaveras' Kaylee Ewing had nine kills, two aces and one block against Sonora. 
Calaveras senior Kyra Saiers returned to the floor for the first time since Aug. 30.
Calaveras celebrates after winning the fourth set. 
Calaveras junior Ginger Scheidt had three kills, one assist and one block against Sonora. 
