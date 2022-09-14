Calaveras comes out on the losing end of a five-set battle with Sonora

SONORA – There might have been a few people inside of Sonora High School’s Bud Castle Gym who were surprised that the Calaveras High School volleyball team went five sets with the Sonora Wildcats, the team who has dominated the Mother Lode League since 2014.
Perhaps some of those people were wearing green jerseys. Maybe some of those people were rooting for the home team. And maybe even some of those people were cheering on the road squad.
But the one person who was not surprised that the Red Hawks stood toe-to-toe and matched the mighty Wildcats blow-for-blow was Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott.
“It wasn’t a surprise,” Conley-Elliott said about her team battling Sonora for five sets. “I know that my girls can fight. From the very beginning we knew that it was going to be a battle because that’s how it always is with Sonora.”
And while Calaveras was unable to end the night victorious and walk off the Sonora hardwood in the win column, the performance proved that Calaveras is a squad who should be taken seriously and that capturing the Mother Lode League title—regardless of who is left standing at the end of the year—will have to earn it.
Calaveras suffered its first league loss of the season after falling to the Wildcats in five sets (18-25, 26-24, 14-25, 25-23, 11-15) Tuesday night in Sonora. After such a competitive matchup with one of the top teams in not only the league, but also the section, Calaveras senior Kyra Saiers is already looking forward to facing the Wildcats again.
“We can beat Sonora,” Saiers said. “We just beat them in two sets and there’s no reason why we can’t do it again.”
Tuesday marked the return to the floor for Saiers, who missed the first three league games with a knee injury. The senior co-captain had been watching her team play from the sidelines since suffering her injury on Aug. 30 and she couldn't have been happier to be back in a Calaveras uniform playing against the top team in the league.
“It felt great, and I’ve been waiting for this game since the season started,” Saiers said. “It feels great to be back and I’m excited to see what we can do these next few weeks and we’ll come back and get Sonora the next time.”
And Conley-Elliot was more than happy to have her star back in the lineup, saying, “It’s huge having Kyra Saiers back on the court. Not only because of her leadership skills as a captain, but she’s our highest kill earner on the team. She has that fire, and she has that drive, and she gets everyone on board.”
Both Sonora and Calaveras entered Tuesday’s matchup as the only two remaining undefeated Mother Lode League teams with identical 3-0 records. In the opening set, Sonora was seemingly always in control, but Calaveras did its best to stay close on the scoreboard. With Sonora leading 14-12, the Wildcats got some separation by going on a 5-0 run. Calaveras tried to cut into the Sonora lead, but the Wildcats were able to take the opening set 25-18.
The Red Hawks finally started to put things together midway through the second set and it started with senior Cassidy Black serving. After Calaveras gained a point to tie the set at 7-7, Black continued to serve until her squad had an 11-7 lead, which included recording one ace. Calaveras’ lead did not stand and late in the set, Sonora was only three points away from going up 2-0. Trailing 22-19, Calaveras tied things at 22 with a powerful kill from junior Kaylee Ewing along with two Sonora errors. The Wildcats got within one point of taking the set, but a kill and ace from Ewing and back-to-back kills from senior Jordynn Petersen gave Calaveras the 26-24 victory and tied the match at 1-1.
“Getting that second set really pumped us up and proved that we can do it,” Saiers said.
With confidence starting to grow, the Red Hawks believed that beating Sonora could happen. Unfortunately for Calaveras, the third set did not have the same outcome as the prior set. The Wildcats took their frustration of losing the second set and made quick work of the Red Hawks and took the third set 25-14 in a dominating fashion.
Sonora took all of the momentum it captured in the third set and transferred it to the fourth. The Wildcats built a 17-8 lead and looked to have the match in the bag. But it was a simple kill from Saiers that got the rally started. Ewing followed with an ace and Saiers recorded back-to-back kills and Ewing added one more ace, which cut the deficit to 17-13.
After a Sonora point, Saiers recorded another kill and Petersen followed with a block for a point and junior Ginger Scheidt powered a kill to cut Sonora’s lead to two. A Sonora error, followed by a perfectly placed ball from Saiers, tied the set at 18-18 and Calaveras was once again believing that a victory was possible.
“We were down, and everybody just decided to keep pushing and not give up,” Saiers said about the surge in the fourth set.
The two teams traded points with one another, but it was Calaveras who reached the important 25th point first to take the fourth set 25-23. The match, and first place in the Mother Lode League, would be awarded to the first squad to reach 15 in the fifth set.
Sonora jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the final set and Calaveras did all it could to get some points on its side of the scoreboard. Kills from junior Lilly Butler, Saiers and Petersen helped get Calaveras a little closer, but the Wildcats were able to hold on and take the fifth set 15-11.
“My team isn’t one that is just going to roll over,” Conley-Elliott said. “Even though we did have a deficit, they knew they had to fight to the very end, and they took that to heart, and they really wanted it.”
Butler finished the night with four kills; senior Madyson Bernasconi had five kills; Black had one kill, nine assists and one ace; senior Laney Koepp had three kills and one assist; Saiers finished with a team-high 11 kills and 13 assists; and Scheidt had three kills, one assist and one block. Following the match, Conley-Elliott had nothing but good things to say about the duo of Petersen and Ewing. Petersen had 10 kills and five blocks, while Ewing had nine kills, two aces and one block.
“Both Jordynn (Petersen) and Kaylee (Ewing) played really well tonight,” Conley-Elliott said. “Kaylee is actually playing in a different position because we have so many injuries. She has really stepped it up and she got a lot of touches and she’s been really dynamic for the team. And Jordynn has really had a great season. She’s grown and I’ve seen a ton of new things from her. She’s not afraid to hit that ball as hard as she can.”
Life does not get any easier for Calaveras. The Red Hawks end the opening round of Mother Lode League play on the road against Bret Harte, who is also 3-1 in the league standings. The winner of that contest will be in sole possession of second place or tied with Sonora for first if the Wildcats lose to Summerville. Calaveras will take on Bret Harte at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“They already know that it’s our rivalry game and they are fired up for that game,” Conley-Elliott said about her players being ready to take on the Bullfrogs. “After seeing Sonora and seeing the stats from when Sonora played Bret Harte, they know that they can be in contention and that they can take Bret Harte on Thursday.”