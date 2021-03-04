Hesser places first at opening cross country meet

After a nearly six-month delay, the Calaveras High School cross country team finally got to compete against other schools. On Wednesday afternoon, Calaveras traveled to Sutter Creek to take on Amador and Argonaut.
Calaveras’ Garrett Hesser, who was the only male varsity runner representing the school from San Andreas, placed first out of 15 runners in the boys’ three-mile race with his time of 15:28.
“Garrett had a good run, as he ran one of the fastest times ever on this course and second fastest by a Calaveras runner,” Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said.
In the varsity girls’ race, Calaveras beat Argonaut 27-29 and knocked off Amador 25-31. Argonaut’s Anna Rose placed first overall (18:36) and Calaveras senior Katarina Borchin was the second to cross the finish line with her time of 19:02. Finishing behind Borchin was Calaveras junior Lexy Beadles, who had a time of 19:17. Grace Damin finished seventh overall (21:15) and teammate Sage Miller was close behind in eighth (21:54) and Jillian Damin closed out the race for Calaveras with her time of 28:20.
Ethan Lynn was the lone Calaveras boy in the frosh/soph race and finished the two-mile run in 12:43.
Calaveras will next run March 10 against Sonora and Summerville at the Wildcat Ranch in Sonora.