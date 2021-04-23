Individual scores improve in Bullfrog defeat

The Bret Harte High School boys’ golf team had a week off after collecting its first win and was hoping to string back-to-back victories together to go over .500. However, the Bullfrogs were unable to top the Argonaut Mustangs in a 233-255 losing effort Thursday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

Bret Harte got season-low scores from Karol Okulski, RJ Oatts and Bradey Tutthill. Okulski led the Bullfrogs by shooting a 45; Oatts shot a 47; freshman Troy Dragomanovich carded a 52; Tutthill shot a 54; and Xander Buteau carded a 57.

Bret Harte (1-2 Mother Lode League) will have two matches next week, both of which are on the road. The Bullfrogs take on Sonora April 27 and then Amador April 29. Both matches begin at 3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.