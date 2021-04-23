Individual scores improve in Bullfrog defeat

The Bret Harte High School boys’ golf team had a week off after collecting its first win and was hoping to string back-to-back victories together to go over .500. However, the Bullfrogs were unable to top the Argonaut Mustangs in a 233-255 losing effort Thursday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte got season-low scores from Karol Okulski, RJ Oatts and Bradey Tutthill. Okulski led the Bullfrogs by shooting a 45; Oatts shot a 47; freshman Troy Dragomanovich carded a 52; Tutthill shot a 54; and Xander Buteau carded a 57.
Bret Harte (1-2 Mother Lode League) will have two matches next week, both of which are on the road. The Bullfrogs take on Sonora April 27 and then Amador April 29. Both matches begin at 3 p.m.