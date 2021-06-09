Negatives turn positive in latest rounds at La Contenta

The weather and senior golfers heated up, as golf for June centered on club and various tee championships. On June 2, a game of individual low net was the agenda to determine who would compete in match play. Although the challenge can be stressful, seniors are more aware that a great thing about golf is that even your bad days are wonderful.
In the Club Championship Flight, steady David Dean may be peaking at the right time, as he took first. Multiple club Champ Irv Pense said, “Not so fast,” as he wound up in second over cold-weather lover Tom Suarez’s third-place finish. In the White Tee Flight, Bob Bradley showed he is a force to be reckoned with, as he tied newcomer Ken Jones for first. Club captain Louis Luna just snuck into third place.
From the gold tees, tee champ Gary Stockeland showed he will not easily give up his title by taking first. Ron Huckaby showed his grit returning from a knee injury to wind up in second. Retired banker Harry Kious checked in at third and was tied by local winemaker Ken Polk. Polk, at one time, called 911 because his wine was not breathing properly.
From the red tees, Eugene Weatherby, the squire of Moke Hill, had the lowest score of the day (66). A three-way tie ensued for second among Ken Phillips, dapper Bob Silva and retired Lucky’s meat manager David Bockman. Bockman has beefed up his game since April. Roger La Fleur just survived a last hole birdie by Weyrauch to finish fifth.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 2, from the white tees, Tom Suarez again took first, dominating current club champ Roger Ladd’s effort. Lately, Roger doesn’t carry a watch on the golf course; he uses a compass instead.
From the gold tees, Ron Huckaby celebrated his return to battle as he was the only one to hit the green and thus secured first- and second-place money. Not to be outdone, tournament director Jon Foucrault matched this effort from the red tees for a good payday. His golfing buddies dread having to listen to him describe his shot during their twice-weekly skin games.
From the whites on No. 13 Robert Bradley had the shot -of-the-day (5 feet, 5 inches) to ace out one of last year’s top players, Al Liberato, in this event. From the golds, retired fire captain Dave Moyle’s game was on fire, as he took first over Rahls Hemmes. Hemmes is saving all his winnings, hoping to buy his favorite car, a Rahls Royce. Red tee culprits, Ken Phillips and Eugene Weatherby, conquered a tough flag placement to wind up first and second.