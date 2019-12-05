No shortage of points for Calaveras against West
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

It had been since Nov. 22 that Calaveras High School’s girls’ basketball team last played. Even with the big break between action, Calaveras remained sharp and proved it with a 59-14 win over West in the opening round of the Galt Tournament Thursday night in Galt.

Calaveras led 12-3 at the end of the first quarter and pushed that lead to 28-7 at halftime. In the second half, Calaveras outscored West 31-7.

Calaveras freshman Brooke Nordahl scored a game-high 17 points, with two steals and two rebounds; junior LoLo Wyllie netted 16 points, had five steals, one assist and one rebound; Madison Clark scored 10 points, had four steals, two assists and two boards; senior Muriel Strange had six points, five rebounds, two steals and one block; and Abby Porath scored four and had two boards.

Calaveras (2-0) will continue with tournament play at 8 p.m., Friday.

