Calaveras' season ends with a playoff loss to Central Catholic
Calaveras volleyball lost to Central Catholic in the opening round of the D4 playoffs Tuesday night in Modesto. 

MODESTO – Coming up with big plays wasn’t the issue for the Calaveras High School volleyball team against the Central Catholic Raiders in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. The issue for the Red Hawks was stringing those big plays together.

With the season on the line, Calaveras was unable to have any consistent momentum, which led to an early exit from the postseason. No. 12 Calaveras lost to No. 5 Central Catholic 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-14) on Tuesday night.

Calaveras senior Kyra Saiers goes down to keep the ball in play. 
Calaveras senior Madyson Bernasconi goes up for a kill in the first set against Central Catholic. 
Calaveras junior Kaylee Ewing records a kill in the second set. 
Sophomore Brynn Gardina played in her first varsity game Tuesday against Central Catholic. 
Calaveras junior Izzy Tapia gets a kill in the third set. 
