Calaveras' season ends with a playoff loss to Central Catholic

MODESTO – Coming up with big plays wasn’t the issue for the Calaveras High School volleyball team against the Central Catholic Raiders in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. The issue for the Red Hawks was stringing those big plays together.
With the season on the line, Calaveras was unable to have any consistent momentum, which led to an early exit from the postseason. No. 12 Calaveras lost to No. 5 Central Catholic 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-14) on Tuesday night.
The loss to Central Catholic was the first time Calaveras was not able to get out of the first round of the playoffs since 2012.
“There were many instances where we were really close with them and then there were some unforced errors at the wrong time,” Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott said. “We are playing at a high level in the playoffs, so there’s that added pressure. Just being able to bounce back when we were making those errors would have made a huge difference today.”
The Red Hawks entered the postseason having lost its last two matches, but the losses were to Sonora (No. 1 seed in D4) and Bret Harte (No. 2 seed in D5), so Calaveras was familiar with tough competition. But when it came to any sort of familiarity with the Raiders, Calaveras and Central Catholic were complete strangers. The two teams had not met since 2015 and there were no common opponents on the 2022 schedule.
“It does make it more difficult and there is more of an unknown for the girls as to what they should expect,” Conley-Elliott said about having no previous matchups with Central Catholic in the past few years. “We didn’t have any common opponents with them this year.”
Calaveras stayed close with Central Catholic on the scoreboard early in the opening set. Although the Red Hawks trailed, they were always just a point or two behind, thanks to kills from senior Jordynn Petersen, junior Kaylee Ewing and senior Kyra Saiers. But following a kill from Saiers to cut the deficit to 11-10, Central Catholic went on a 14-3 run to take the opening set 25-13.
The second set was Calaveras’ strongest set of the night. Kills from Ewing, Saiers, junior Izzy Tapia, Petersen and an ace from senior Cassidy Black helped give the Red Hawks a 13-9 lead. Yet just like in the first set, once Central Catholic started to get its mojo working, there was nothing the Red Hawks could do to stop it. The Raiders went on a 15-3 run to capture a 25-16 second-set victory.
Heading into the third set down 2-0, Conley-Elliott wanted to see her players not give up and continue to fight until the final point was scored.
“I wanted to see them in that last set fight for every single ball, no matter what the score was and to just have fun and play for each other,” Conley-Elliott said. “The best way to end a season is to have fun and go hard.”
The third set was also the debut of sophomore Brynn Gardina, who was the only player called up from the junior varsity team for the playoffs. Gardina got some valuable time at the setter position and Conley-Elliott liked what she saw from the newest member of the varsity squad.
“I thought it was good seeing Brynn Gardina in there,” Conley-Elliott said. “It was her first time playing with the team and she was very confident, cool, calm and collected when I let her know what her role was, and she was ready to step right in there. I think that is saying a huge amount for her about what she can do next season and I’m excited to see her out there.”
But even with Gardina’s youthful excitement on the floor, Calaveras was unable to push the match to a fourth set, as Central Catholic ended the night with a 25-14 win.
While Gardina played in her first varsity match against Central Catholic, six Calaveras seniors played their final match of their high school careers. Madyson Bernasconi, Black, co-captain Laney Koepp, Petersen, Saiers and Maya Miller all walked off the floor for the final time as Calaveras volleyball players.
“Playing volleyball at Calaveras has meant everything to me,” Petersen said. “I’ve been with these seniors since Toyon (Middle School) and it’s sad to let go of my No. 1 sport.”
Lilly Butler had two assists and two digs; Bernasconi had two digs; Black had seven assists, one ace and five digs; Koepp had 19 digs and two assists; Saiers had a team-high eight kills, one assist and eight digs; Ewing had four kills, one dig and one block; Petersen had five kills, one dig and two blocks; junior Ginger Scheidt had one kill, one assist and one dig; Miller had one kill and one block; Izzy Tapia had four kills and one block; and Gardina had four assists and two digs.
Calaveras ends the season with an overall record of 16-15, while going 8-7 in the Mother Lode League. Although the way the year ended was not what Conley-Elliott envisioned, she had nothing but good things to say about her team and the effort they put forth all season long.
“It was awesome to have an opportunity to coach this team,” Conley-Elliott said. “They are so dynamic and at the beginning of the season we had to start switching positions because of injuries, but a lot of them stepped right into those positions and now it’s their role. I think it was awesome and really fun to be able to play with the lineup and we were always able to do something different and they were really open minded as to where they would play, and they would just take care of it.”