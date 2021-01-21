Inclement weather douses tournament play; golfers spring up following week

The U.S. Postal Service delivers regardless of “rain, sleet, or snow.” Not so for La Contenta senior golfers, who canceled their tournament for Jan. 4, due to inclement weather. Old Father Time joined the seniors, but had to wait for his debut until Jan. 11. He is not a very good golfer.
Engaging in a par points tournament from the white tees, Clifford Howard excelled as he took first place with the most points (25) of any player in the field. He was followed by Al Liberato, who has made so much money in these tournaments that he hired a chauffeur to drive his golf cart. Alan Couchman’s timely shots and putting enabled him to squeak into a third-place tie with club captain Louis Luna.
Club champion Roger Ladd surprised the field by actually laughing during his round, as he managed to tie Larry Parenti for fifth. Mike Pisano saved his best shots for the closest-to-the-hole contest, but still took seventh-place money.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Rahis Hemmes capped off a great day by taking first. Bill Gylling added to his rainy-day fund finishing in second. Orv Pense, who was last year’s leading money winner, followed in third. Gold tee champ Gary Stockeland recovered from a slight slump to tie Ken Polk for fourth.
In the Red Tee Flight, David Bockman acted like a winemaker as he crushed the opposition. Eugene Weatherby continued his recent onslaught with a second-place finish. Big boys George Dillon and Rich Spense gained a third-place tie. There was a traffic jam for fifth amongst Larry Rupley, Earl Watkins, Jon Foucrault and recently returned Vietnam vet Jimmy Fields. Rupley hopes to come back in his next life as a lumberjack, as he has a few scores to settle.
The closest-to-the-hole contest took place on No. 2 and No. 13. From the red tee, Jack Cox, who is convinced his 3-year-old great-grandson will be the next Tiger Woods, had the shot of the day at 3 feet, 10 inches on No. 13. Ken Phillips was second. Spense narrowly beat out Rupley for first on No. 2.
From the gold tees, Rahis Hemmes was guaranteed by the coordinator of this event that he’d have a great day. This inspired him to win first-place money on both holes. Stockeland was a distant second on both holes.
From the white tees, Mike Pisano, who seemingly overwhelmed the opposition when he played from the golds, continued his dominance as he took second on No. 2 and first on No. 13. White team competitors have started a petition to send him back to the golds, while red tee members are in trepidation he will invade their flight. Ladd easily took first on No. 2, as Dave Mullen gained second on No. 13.