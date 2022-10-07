Bret Harte ends the first half of MLL play with a 4-1 record following its win over Amador

JACKSON – The Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team is currently in uncharted water. With the first half of Mother Lode League play complete, the Bullfrogs sit all alone in second place. For a program that has never made the playoffs, the 2022 squad seems determined to put an end to that streak.
Bret Harte ended the first half of league play with a strong 15-9 road victory over the Amador Buffaloes on Thursday afternoon in Jackson. Having a 4-1 record at this point of the season is exactly what head coach Mike Kelly wanted and he could not be happier with the production of his squad.
“Our victories have been well-fought by our team,” Kelly said. “We are able to get everybody in the water and our non-starters are getting stronger every day. It just bodes well for the future, and we are a lot deeper than we have been in past years because we have guys that we can put in the water to replace the tired guys. It’s looking very hopeful.”
After picking up victories over Calaveras, Union Mine, El Dorado and Amador, Kelly knows that his squad won’t surprise any of those teams the next time they clash in the water. Being the hunted instead of the hunters is an unfamiliar feeling for Kelly and the Bret Harte program.
“We are not used to having a target on our back, that’s for sure,” laughed Kelly. “It’s pretty unprecedented in Bret Harte water polo in recent history. We are happy to have that situation. I coach these guys to not look in the rearview mirror and that every game is a new game, regardless of what previous history may have told us and that’s why we play the game.”
In order to pick up MLL win No. 4, the Bullfrogs needed to knock off Amador, which hasn’t been an easy task in the previous few years. Bret Harte set the tone early and ended the opening quarter with a 4-1 lead. In the first seven minutes of play, Bret Harte got two goals from senior Xander Dodds and one goal from Jakob Bouma and senior Cooper Oliver.
The Bullfrogs were able to get some major separation from the Buffaloes in the second quarter by outscoring Amador 6-2. Senior Zach Perry got the quarter started with a goal and Amador responded with a goal of its own to cut the Bullfrog lead to 5-2. After the Amador goal, Bret Harte scored four straight to go ahead 9-2. During the 4-0 run, the Bullfrogs got goals from Oliver, Airein Gish, Dodds and Bouma. Amador scored its second goal of the quarter with 2:43 to play, but Bret Harte sophomore Gyver Crawford gave the Bullfrogs their 10th goal of the afternoon and Bret Harte had a strong 10-3 lead at the midway point.
The third quarter was all about clearing the Bret Harte bench. With a seven-goal lead, Kelly figured the third quarter was a good time to let his younger players get some experience against a quality squad. And with the youthful Bullfrogs in the water, Amador scored three times and limited Bret Harte to zero goals. Heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte’s lead was 10-6.
“I’d be a liar if I said I wanted a manageable lead to slip away, but it’s critical that I put every able body in the water,” Kelly said about the third quarter. “This is the experience that they need and it’s good when we can give these guys experience with games like this and not really risk a defeat. It’s crucial to get in the water, get beat up a little bit, get pushed around a little bit and learn what water polo is all about.”
The lack of scoring in the third quarter did not carry over into the final seven minutes. Bret Harte found the back of the net five times and limited Amador to three scores. In the last quarter, the Bullfrogs got goals from Crawford, Mason Johnson, and Urijah Gish. Dodds finished with a team-high three goals, while Oliver, Bouma, Johnson and Crawford all scored twice, and Perry, Gish and Urijah Gish all scored once. Oliver and Dodds each had two assists, while Perry and Brayden Bowersox both had one assist.
Even with a 4-1 league record, Kelly isn’t worried about the success of the season getting to his players. Win or lose, he can see his players improve and keep the goal of reaching the playoffs as their main focus.
“After every game, our seniors bring the team together and debrief on the pool deck and they talk about what we did that was OK, but also what we need to work on and that’s not even me talking to them,” Kelly said. “That’s the kind of leadership that this team has. They own it and they have the vision in mind, and they’ve got the target in sight, and they are not going to let it go.”
On Tuesday, Bret Harte suffered its only league defeat as it lost to Sonora 25-4 in Angels Camp. The Wildcats led 10-1 at the end of the first quarter and then 16-2 at halftime. Sonora extended its lead to 21-3 after three and had no problem holding on for the 25-4 win. Crawford led Bret Harte with two goals, while Urijah Gish and Jesus Moncada each scored once.
“I think we played adequately,” Kelly said. “Sonora is a very strong team, and we’ll take our licking when it's deserved.
Water polo fundraiser
On Saturday, the Bret Harte water polo program will host a floating pumpkin patch fundraiser from 12-3 p.m. at the Bret Harte High School Aquatic Center in Angels Camp. Those in attendance can swim in the Bret Harte pool, which will be filled with floating pumpkins. The cost is $3 for children and $4 for adults. Pumpkins are also available for purchase.
“The funds are going to go for travel costs, caps, suits, shirts, some new equipment that we need and building our funding for next year so that we can go to some more tournaments,” Bret Harte girls’ water polo head coach Katlyn Rugo said.
