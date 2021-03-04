Hickman leads the way for Bullfrogs on the links over Amador

After two matches into the Mother Lode League season, the young Bret Harte Bullfrog squad sits at a perfect 2-0. Following a home victory over Summerville on Tuesday, the Bullfrogs kept their winning ways with a 230-267 win against Amador Thursday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
For the second match in a row, Bret Harte’s Carly Hickman earned medalist honors, this time by shooting a 52, which was three strokes better than her performance on Tuesday. Camryn Collins was close behind with a 55; Mackenzie Carroll carded a 60; and Sophia Ruff ended the day with a 63. Makenna Robertson shot a 71 and Trinity Kekai-Acedo carded a 73 for the Bullfrogs.
“I really don’t think they were as nervous,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said about the difference between her squad’s performance against Amador, compared to against Summerville. “We really practiced our chipping and putting, which I feel really helped. This is also the second time they have played the course, so that makes it a little easier.”
Bret Harte (2-0) will hit the road next week for its first competition away from its home course. On Tuesday, the Bullfrogs take on Argonaut in Ione and then will cap the week against the Sonora Wildcats at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.