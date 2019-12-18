Athlete of the Week: Jay Clifton

Although he’s only a freshman, Jay Clifton sure doesn’t play like one. After eight basketball games on the varsity roster, Clifton seems to be fitting right in. He has helped lead Calaveras High School to a 7-1 record and leads the team in scoring.
“You have to adjust to the speed and athleticism,” Clifton said of playing varsity as a freshman. “Everything is quicker, faster and stronger. Dealing with that has been the biggest jump.”
Clifton scored a career-high 26 points in a 71-28 road win over Delhi. He also had seven assists and three steals. In the opening game of the Galt Tournament, Clifton led Calaveras to a 54-52 overtime win with 22 points. He then scored 18 points in a 56-39 win over Galt. And in a 64-62 championship loss to West, Clifton added 23 points and drained six 3-point baskets in the process.
“I kind of had to step up because we had a lot of guys sick, so I had a little bigger of a role,” Clifton said. “I played fine, but ultimately, we didn’t come up with the tournament championship.”