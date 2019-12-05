Columbia is now 9-0 after beating MJC

MODESTO – Even though the Columbia College Claim Jumpers have yet to lose a game, head coach Rob Hoyt doesn’t feel his team has yet to play a full game the way he’d like it to be played. While the Jumpers didn’t play a perfect game, they did manage to improve their season record to 9-0 with an 82-65 road win over the Modesto Junior College Pirates Wednesday night.
“It wasn’t 40 minutes and the goal is to have a consistent 40 minutes of basketball,” Hoyt said. “We were closer to 30 tonight. The first half was great for us on both ends. Modesto has fight and pride and scrapped for second and third chances in the second half. But overall, we are dialed in and if we keep moving in this direction, things will be pretty good.”
Columbia opened the night with a very strong 20 minutes of play, which was helped with impressive play from sophomore Kaleb Carter in the paint. Carter helped the Jumpers with his rebounding, which was a major factor in pushing the lead. But it was a challenge that Hoyt gave Carter before the game that fired the 6-foot-8 sophomore up.
“Coach told me that one of their guys (Carson Anderson) was one of the top rebounders in the state, so I wanted to make sure I was doing my job and that he wasn’t getting it,” said Carter, who is leading the state in blocks with 4.9 per game.
One of Carter’s biggest plays of the night came with 10 minutes to play in the first half. Modesto went up for a shot near the rim and Carter swatted the ball nearly to mid-court. Columbia picked up the ball, made one pass and sophomore Landis Spivey drained a 3-point basket in the corner to give the Jumpers a 22-9 lead.
“That’s Kaleb,” Hoyt said. “That’s how he plays and that’s what we need from him. I didn’t take him out in the second half, so he probably got a little tired. He’s developing and he’s getting more confident every day. He’s just a great kid and he’s going to be a huge impact for whoever he ends up playing for next year, but we’re going to keep him as long as we can.”
With Carter patrolling the paint, Spivey rested beyond the arc and waited for his opportunities, which he took full advantage of. Spivey hit five shots from downtown in the first half and finished the first 20 minutes with a game-high 19 points. Columbia rolled to a 48-26 halftime lead.
Trailing the Jumpers by 22, Modesto began the second half on a 7-0 run, which was an indication of what was to come. The Pirates continued to slowly chip away at Columbia’s lead, but never got close enough for anyone wearing a black uniform to fret. With 3:24 to play, Modesto cut the deficit to 70-58, but trailing by 12 was as close as it got.
“I think Modesto (3-6) was shocked in the first half and then responded and fought back in the second half,” Hoyt said. “But, there was also a lid on the hoop. I thought we took good shots and got to the rim and they just didn’t go in. Our guys didn’t worry, they stuck to the plan and got it done.”
Spivey led Columbia (9-0) with a game-high 30 points; sophomore Seth Coddington scored 15; Carter scored 11; Grayson Carper scored nine; Keith Shakes scored six; DeShawn Bartley had five; Kyndle Terrell-Jones scored four; and Kenyon Pierce finished with two points.
Regardless if the Jumpers played a perfect 40 minutes, they are still undefeated and one of the top 10 teams in California. Because of that, Carter knows Columbia is the hunted instead of the hunters.
“There’s definitely a target on our backs,” Carter said. “With each game we win, that target just gets bigger and bigger. And that’s something we look forward to. We want everybody to give us their best shot, so that makes us better as a team.”