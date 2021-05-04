Monday matchup with Mustangs marred by missing momentum

In a rare Monday game, the Bret Harte High School baseball team lost on the road to the Argonaut Mustangs 8-1 in Jackson.
The Bullfrogs fell behind in the first inning and couldn’t get the offense going to stay close to Argonaut. After the Mustangs scored in the bottom of the first, they added a run in the third, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. Bret Harte scored its only run in the top of the sixth.
Erik Trent, Matt LeRette and Kaden Herzog all recorded hits, while Herzog knocked in Bret Harte’s only run, which was scored by Jaxon Kite.
Senior starting pitcher Caden Ding took the loss on the hill. Ding went five innings, allowing four hits, four runs, had three walks and struck out five. Of the four runs Ding gave up, only two were earned.
“We never showed up,” Bret Harte head coach Josh Bailey said. “Argonaut had the momentum from pitch one and never let up with it. Our mid game adjustments need to be better when we are not having success. Moving forward, we know that Calaveras lies ahead. We hope to give them a tough week. Two hard-fought games is all I can ask for.”
Bret Harte will host Calaveras at 4 p.m., Wednesday in Angels Camp and then ends the week against Calaveras in San Andreas.