Bret Harte punches its return ticket to the D5 section championship game
Buy Now

Bret Harte beat Big Valley Christian 51-21 in the semifinals of the D5 playoffs on Tuesday night in Angels Camp. 

For the eighth time since 1981 and the second time in as many years, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team will get the chance to play for a section championship.

With a 51-21 win over No. 4 Big Valley Christian in the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs punched their ticket back to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for the second consecutive year.

Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. 
Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill shoots in the paint in the first quarter. 
Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri goes up for a layup in the second quarter. Rolleri had a game-high nine steals. 
Senior Bullfrog Ashlin Arias finished with six points and four rebounds against Big Valley Christian. 
Senior CJ DesBouillons shoots in the third quarter. 
Bret Harte junior Chase Silva had four points and 10 rebounds against Big Valley Christian. 
Freshman Maddie Kane had seven points in the win over Big Valley Christian. 
Mackenzie Carroll scored five points in the win over Big Valley Christian. 
