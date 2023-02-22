Bret Harte punches its return ticket to the D5 section championship game

For the eighth time since 1981 and the second time in as many years, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team will get the chance to play for a section championship.
With a 51-21 win over No. 4 Big Valley Christian in the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs punched their ticket back to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for the second consecutive year.
This is the third time that Bret Harte has gone to the section championship game in back-to-back seasons (1981-1982; 2000-2001; 2022-2023). Bret Harte not only wants to snap a seven-game section championship losing streak, but the Bullfrogs also want to erase the bad memory of last year's 67-34 loss to Bear River.
From the beginning of the season, Bret Harte’s goal was to get back to the Golden 1 Center and try to bring home a blue banner for the first time since 1981.
“For us who are seniors, we want it so badly,” Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox said. “We haven't had a blue banner before (as a team), so making history this year would be a bonus and make us all happy. Obviously, our goal is to win and it’s an honor to go back, but we are looking to win.”
Returning to the section championship game for a second year in a row is no easy task and head coach Jeff Eltringham knew that his squad had the ability to make it back to Sacramento from the moment he took over the program late in the summer.
“It means a lot to them to do it in back-to-back years,” Eltringham said. “I know that they had good coaching last year and that helped them start developing in knowing how to win and that carried over with a new coach like me coming in here. I just told them in the locker room that it’s super crazy how fast they responded to me, and I’m excited to be with them. They are a special group and groups like this don’t come along very often. It’s nice to get another home win and we are moving on to Sacramento.”
In 2022, Bret Harte’s Kadyn Rolleri made the trip to Sacramento and got to wear her jersey, but the rest of her attire consisted of regular street clothes, as she was still recovering from a broken leg. Now, one year later, Rolleri will get the opportunity to experience the section championship game from the floor as a player, rather than from the bench as a spectator.
“I was just telling the girls on the bench about how excited I am about Saturday and how it’s going to be my first and maybe not my last time playing on the Golden 1 court, as we are going to try to shoot for two (the CIF State Championship game will also be played in Sacramento),” Rolleri said. “But I’m super excited for it and it means a lot.”
Rolleri added, “I think everybody is going to be very nervous walking out there. I know for a fact that I will be nervous just because I was nervous for the last two games. I think I’ll be pretty nervous on Saturday.”
Before the Bullfrogs were able to make travel arrangements to Sacramento, they first needed to get past No. 4 Big Valley Christian. Heading into Tuesday night’s game, Bret Harte had won seven of its last nine contests, which includes knocking off Ripon Christian 57-30 in the second round of the playoffs. Even though the Bullfrogs entered the semifinal matchup with Big Valley Christian as the favorites, senior Ashlin Arias said that Eltringham needed to remind the team to hit the floor with confidence.
“Jeff (Eltringham) kept on telling us that we need confidence when we walked into the gym and I felt like we had that tonight, but in the back of our minds, we still needed to be mindful of what could happen on the court,” Arias said.
The Bullfrogs played with the confidence of a team determined to capture a section championship for the first time in 42 years. Fox got things started with a layup following a steal for the first points of the night and junior Chase Silva followed with a corner 3-point basket to put Bret Harte up 5-0. The Lions responded with a basket to bring the score to 5-2 and from that moment, the Bullfrogs went on an 11-2 run.
On Bret Harte’s big run, junior Makenna Tutthill scored in the paint and Fox followed with a spinning layup. With 2:21 to play in the quarter, Arias hit a long jumper to give the Bullfrogs an 11-2 lead. The final five Bret Harte points were scored by freshman Maddie Kane with an assist from Rolleri and Fox. At the end of the opening quarter, Bret Harte had a strong 16-4 lead.
“I was happy with how they came out with energy, but we still had some nerves in the beginning on the offensive end, but their defense was really good,” Eltringham said. “We were flying around and trapping and doing some really good things defensively. It’s just good to see that early in the game because we have struggled coming out of the locker room in the first quarter and that wasn’t the case tonight. They played extremely well right out of the gate.”
Bret Harte’s defense made life difficult for Big Valley Christian all night and the 5.25 points allowed per quarter proved it. The Bullfrogs ended the night with 22 steals and Rolleri was responsible for nine of them.
“Our defense is one of our strongest things,” Rolleri said. “I know that our offensive plays are awesome, but our defense is what keeps us in games.”
The Lions began the second quarter with a basket to cut the deficit to 10 but the Bullfrogs responded with baskets from Arias, junior Sophie Bouma and Rolleri with an assist from Kane to push the score to 22-6 with 5:59 to play in the half. Bret Harte ended the second quarter with four more points from Fox and two from Tutthill and heading into the third quarter, the Bullfrogs led 28-11.
The Bullfrogs scored 16 points in the third quarter and limited Big Valley Christian to just three. Senior CJ DesBouillons led the way with five points, which included draining a shot from downtown. Fox scored four points, while Kane, senior Mackenzie Carroll and Arias each scored two points and Silva added a free throw. Heading into the final eight minutes of play, the Bullfrogs had a commanding 44-14 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Carroll drained a 3-point basket and freshman Bailey Eltringham added four points, with two of those coming from the free throw line. When the final buzzer sounded, the Bullfrogs walked off their home floor not only with a 30-point victory, but with a return trip to Golden 1 Center secured.
Fox finished the night with a double-double, which consisted of a game-high 12 points and 10 rebounds to go along with her four steals, three assists and one block; Arias had six points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist; DesBouillons had five points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal; Rolleri had two points, three rebounds, a game-high nine steals and two assists; Kane scored seven with two rebounds, one steal and one assist; Eltringham had four points, one rebound and one steal; Carroll had five points, one board and one assist; Bouma had two points and two rebounds; Silva finished with four points, 10 rebounds and two steals; and Tutthill had four points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
While Bret Harte will be making its second consecutive trip to the section title game, this will be the first for Eltringham as a head coach and he doesn’t quite know what to expect when he walks into Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.
“I’m probably going to be learning more from them than they will from me on this trip,” Eltringham said. “It is nice that they’ve seen the floor and they know how the backdrops are and for some of them, that’s a big deal. It’s different to shoot on those hoops and they’ve already done it and hopefully that helps us instead of hinder us.”
Standing in front of Bret Harte and the blue banner is No. 2 Valley Christian, who beat No. 3 Bear River 74-61 on Tuesday night. Valley Christian has an overall record of 24-3 and has gone 6-1 on a neutral floor, while Bret Harte has gone 6-2. The only common opponent between Bret Harte and Valley Christian is McNair, who both teams defeated.
This will be the first meeting between Bret Harte and Valley Christian since pre-2004. Valley Christian is no stranger to collecting section championship victories, as the Lions are four-time champions and all of those titles came in D6 play, which includes beating Sacramento Adventist 77-57 last year in the title game.
No. 1 Bret Harte will take on No. 2 Valley Christian at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Sacramento for the D5 championship.