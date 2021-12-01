Downtown shooting proves to be too much for Bret Harte to overcome

ESCALON – There were two completely different strengths on display between Bret Harte and Riverbank. The Bullfrogs took advantage of the paint and scored close to the basket. Riverbank dominated the perimeter and lived behind the arc.
It was Riverbank’s ability to drain the 3-point basket that proved to be too much for Bret Harte to overcome. The Bruins hit 12 shots from downtown and each one seemed to come at the most inopportune time for the Bullfrogs.
Bret Harte battled back from a 15-point deficit only to be handed its first loss of the year. In the first game of the 44th annual Escalon Lions Club Girls Invitational Basketball Tournament, the Bullfrogs lost to Riverbank 68-61 Wednesday night in Escalon.
“It’s not good to lose, but a loss like this is kind of a good loss, because it deflated their heads a little bit,” Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid said. “Now they have a feeling of losing, so they are not going to want to lose the next game. You’ll probably see less mistakes and see more girls playing hard.”
The Bullfrogs learned early on just how dangerous Riverbank can be from 3-point land. The Bruins made five shots from downtown in the opening eight minutes. The Bullfrogs responded with strong play in the paint, as junior Aariah Fox and senior Ally Stoy each scored five points and sophomore Chase Silva scored six points. The first quarter ended with Bret Harte trailing 24-18.
Bret Harte’s offensive production slowed down in the second quarter, as the Bullfrogs were only able to score six points. Silva scored four of the points and junior Ashlin Arias scored right before the end of the quarter following a rebound. The half ended with the Bullfrogs trailing Riverbank 37-24.
In the third quarter, the Bullfrogs did all they could to cut into Riverbank’s lead. Trailing by 10 with 5:18 to play, Bret Harte got four points from Stoy and two from Silva and the Bullfrogs were only down by four. But a Riverbank free throw and 3-point basket pushed the deficit back to eight. Every time Bret Harte got close to the Riverbank lead, a shot from downtown took away momentum from the Bullfrogs.
“We, as a team, play more down low and they are just more advanced in outside shooting and that’s what hurt us tonight,” Fox said.
Bret Harte stayed within striking distance and at the end of the third quarter, trailed 54-46. In the final eight minutes, Riverbank made three 3-point baskets and went 5 for 6 from the free throw line. Bret Harte countered with points from Jaycee Davey, Fox, Silva, Stoy, Kadyn Rolleri and Sophie Bouma, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Bruins.
“I was able to make a few adjustments and we were able to get back into the game,” Reid said about the play in the second half. “The other team made a run at us, and they were hitting their shots and that takes the wind out of your sails sometimes.”
Fox, who is a three-year varsity starter, has been in a Bret Harte jersey when trailing by 15 and has seen games get out of hand. Although Wednesday’s game was not a victory, she was pleased to see the fight from her team.
“We used to be the team who would score nine and the other team would have 60,” Fox said. “I think all our chemistry together, since we’ve been playing together since middle school, has really brought us to where we are now and we are going to get better.”
Silva finished the night with a team-high 19 points; Stoy scored 17; Fox added 13; Bouma and Davey each scored four; while Arias and Rolleri each scored two in the loss. Bret Harte will play its next game of the tournament at 3:30 p.m., Thursday against Ripon Christian, who lost to Central Catholic Wednesday afternoon.
“I think the girls learned a lot tonight,” Reid said. “They are a good group and a tight group and I think we’ll be OK.”
Bret Harte picks up victories over Chavez, McNair
Before taking on Riverbank in the Escalon Tournament, Bret Harte captured wins over Chavez and McNair. On Monday, Bret Harte beat Chavez 59-32 and then on Tuesday, beat McNair 58-10.
Against Chavez, Jadyn DeCosta scored 12 points; Fox scored 11; Stoy had six; junior CJ DesBouillons scored six; Davey had seven points; Silva scored five; Brayley Blodgett scored two; Bouma added five points; and sophomore Makenna Tutthill scored six points.
In the lopsided win over McNair, Davey scored five points; Fox had 10; DeCosta scored seven; Silva finished with seven points; Stoy added six points; Bouma had eight points; Arias scored three; Tutthill had four points; and Blodgett scored six points.