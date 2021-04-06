Last-second Sonora goal stuns Calaveras

Heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Sonora Wildcats, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team had already faced Sonora twice before. The combined score of those two meetings was Sonora 13, Calaveras 2.
The third time the two teams met, Calaveras was seconds away from walking off the Toyon Middle School field in a 0-0 tie with the powerful Wildcat squad. However, a Sonora goal right as time expired left Calaveras stunned and disappointed.
Calaveras co-head coach Randy Scheidt didn’t let a last-second goal take away from how well his team played against the top team in the Mother Lode League.
“We played awesome,” Scheidt said. “It was a total team effort. Our game plan going in was to play a defensive game and we did until the final shot. It’s the best we have played all year. We made a formation change and it worked perfectly. In my opinion, the first two games against Sonora, we looked like an average rec soccer team. Tonight, we looked like a beast of a team.”
Calaveras (3-5-1 Mother Lode League) will finish its season Thursday as it takes on Argonaut at 5:45 p.m. in Jackson. Calaveras already beat Argonaut 3-0 and later played the Mustangs to a 1-1 tie.