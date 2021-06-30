Bret Harte Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Aariah Fox

There’s no question that every coach at Bret Harte would love to have Aariah Fox on their team. Typically, a three-sport athlete, Fox participated in only track and field and basketball during her sophomore year.
On the basketball court, Fox showed no fear in driving through traffic on her way to the hoop. She led all scorers in a 42-26 home win over Sonora with 12 points. Fox is a two-year varsity basketball player.
“Aariah has more basketball skill in her than anyone I’ve coached in the program, and as she develops, she could be untouchable,” said Mitch Hodson, who coached Fox her first two years. “She is a great teammate and sacrifices her body for loose balls. She does the little things and has a mean Euro step.”
Fox split time between basketball and track, where she competed in the 100-meter dash, the 800-meter run, the long and triple jump, along with the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay. In total, Fox finished her sophomore track season with seven first-place finishes and five second-place finishes.
Fox set a personal record in the 100 (13.86), 800 (2:38.69) and long jump (15 feet, 11.5 inches). At the Mother Lode League finals, Fox placed third in the long jump, first in the triple jump (34 feet, 3.5 inches) and first in the 4x400 (4:23.46).
“What I didn’t see coming was the pronounced growth and maturity she added from last year, as a freshman,” Bret Harte head track and field coach Jon Byrnes said. “Aariah successfully balanced online education, club sport involvement, as well as Bret Harte basketball and track and field, the last two being held simultaneously. But it was how Aariah handled all this that impressed me the most. With all the obstacles, she managed to illustrate incredible maturity, mental growth and a new focus which I hadn't seen previously. Aariah's focus on individual workouts stood out to me the most, alongside her dedication to the sport and her teammates. It’s Aariah’s focus and dedication that leaves me extremely excited for her last two years of high school.”