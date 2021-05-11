Bullfrogs get walk-off win over Argonaut

The Bret Harte High School baseball team needed something to feel good about. After losing five straight, two of which came against county rival Calaveras and two came in extra innings, the Bullfrogs needed to have their spirits lifted.
And finally, they got it.
Bret Harte picked up its second win of the season in dramatic fashion, as the Bullfrogs had an 8-7 walk-off victory over the Argonaut Mustangs Tuesday afternoon in Angels Camp.
“Given it being, ‘Fair week,’ and playing a couple of boys down in the program, it was huge,” Bret Harte head coach Josh Bailey said about Tuesdays’ win. “We played eight innings of baseball and worked as a team all game. Albeit our prior late-inning experience hasn’t gone well, we outscored them 3-0 in the final two innings and came from behind. It was rewarding to be on the winning side of a walk-off this season.”
The Bullfrogs trailed early, as Argonaut scored once in the first and two in the second off of freshman starting pitcher Walker Mauer. Bret Harte scored in the bottom of the third, but Argonaut responded with one of its own in the top of the fourth.
The big offensive explosion came in the bottom of the fourth, as Bret Harte scored four times to go ahead 5-4. The lead did not stand for long, as the Mustangs plated two in the fifth and one in the sixth to go back ahead 7-5. The Bullfrogs tied the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the sixth and then won it in the bottom of the eighth.
Junior Erik Trent went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and scored a run; Kenny Scott drove in two; Caden Ding went 2 for 4 with an RBI and stole a base; Jaxon Kite had an RBI, walked twice, stole a base and scored a run; Austin Broglio had a double and a single; and Victor Tiscornia scored twice and stole two bags in the win.
Mauer went three innings on the hill, gave up four hits, three unearned runs, walked one and struck out two. Trent went three innings, gave up four hits, four runs, walked one and struck out three. It was Ding who got the win, pitching two innings and allowing just one hit and striking out two.
Bret Harte (2-7 Mother Lode League) will take on Argonaut at 4 p.m., Friday in Jackson.