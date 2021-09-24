Bullfrogs have fun in three-set victory over Argonaut

After losing to the Sonora Wildcats in three sets Tuesday in Angels Camp, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs needed to have a win that didn’t come with a lot of stress. Well, that’s exactly what they got.
The Bullfrogs got back into the win column and stayed tied with Calaveras for second place in the Mother Lode League standings with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-6 and 25-10) win over the Argonaut Mustangs Thursday night in Jackson.
“It was nice to get all the players some court time tonight after seeing Calaveras and Sonora back-to-back,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “Tonight’s match let the girls have some fun on the court, while we tried out different options. We know that beating a team twice can be tough and three times very difficult, so we took the opportunity to get some different looks on the court as we get into this second round of league.”
In the win, Sommer Good was 9 for 9 serving with one ace and had seven digs; junior Bella Stafford was 12 for 12 passing with six assists; senior Cierra Gilbert had one ace and was 49 for 49 passing with 22 assists and three digs; junior Kenna Williams had four kills; junior Aariah Fox had two aces, 15 kills, one assist and five digs; junior CJ DesBouillons had five aces and eight digs; junior Avila Pryor had four aces and three kills; senior Ally Stoy had six kills; senior Trianna Jordan was 12 for 12 serving with four aces and had four kills and four blocks with two digs; and senior Jaycee Davey was 11 for 11 serving with two aces and had six digs.
Bret Harte (12-4, 5-2 MLL) will take on Amador at 6 p.m., Sept. 28 in Sutter Creek. Bret Harte’s next home game will be Sept. 30 vs. Summerville.
Junior varsity
The wins continue to roll in for Bret Harte’s JV team, as the Bullfrogs beat Argonaut 25-11 and 25-15 Thursday in Jackson. Bret Harte is a perfect 7-0 in league play.