AMA Football
AMA Football
Big and little Bullfrogs bond

AMA youth football players learn from older gridders

The Bret Harte Football Boosters held a youth football skills and cheer camp July 21-23 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. The three-day camp was hosted by Bret Harte head football coach Kelly Osborn, along with his staff and players. The camp focused on basic fundamentals and creating an environment that would bring the joy of football to a younger generation. Bret Harte football begins its season Aug. 19 on the road against Liberty Ranch, while AMA begins Aug. 20 at home against the Calaveras Jr. Reds. 

