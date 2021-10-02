Calaveras gets trampled by Mustangs in 35-0 blowout

JACKSON – Calaveras scheduled a difficult preseason to be ready for Mother Lode League play. But because of COVID-19 and a scheduled bye week, Calaveras hadn’t played against an opponent since taking on the Ripon Indians on Sept. 10.
With so much time off between games, Calaveras seemed to have lost whatever momentum it had built during its grueling preseason. In the Mother Lode League opener, Calaveras had no answer to slow down the Argonaut Mustangs and suffered a disappointing 35-0 loss Friday night in Jackson.
After getting shut out for the second time this season, Calaveras head coach Doug Clark told his players that he didn’t want them to dwell on the loss and to be ready to get back to work on Monday.
“The men will be back at practice on Monday, ready to go against another tough opponent,” Clark said. “Argonaut is a very tough team and there’s been some things that have been out of my control. We had a week off because of Covid and then had our bye week and we tried to pick up a game and couldn’t get it. We’ve been off for three weeks and they (Argonaut) haven't been. We were very rusty tonight and made a lot of mistakes.”
When asked if the long layoff played a factor in Friday’s loss, Calaveras junior running back Braeden Orlandi said, “We made mistakes and that’s what happens when you don’t play a game in two or three weeks. We have to clean up our mistakes, it’s as simple as that. You can’t win a football game making that many mistakes.”
With only four Mother Lode League games scheduled for 2021, each game has a bigger feel to it. So, to take a loss in the first league game was not the outcome Orlandi hoped for.
“It felt bad to lose in the preseason and now to lose in league when we want to be competing for a league title just sucks even more,” Orlandi said. “You never want to lose, regardless if it's a scrimmage, preseason or a league game. They executed better than us and we made our fair share of mistakes that hurt us. We have to bounce back next week and show them what Calaveras football is.”
Calaveras trailed 14-0 at the end of the opening quarter and the fast start from Argonaut was too much to overcome. The Mustangs got their first touchdown on a 1-yard run and Calaveras responded by going 3-and-out. Calaveras’ defense made a strong stand and forced a turnover on downs to give the ball to its offense on the Argonaut 41.
On the very first offensive play, Calaveras fumbled the ball right back to Argonaut. After the fumble, Argonaut scored its second touchdown of the opening quarter on a 48-yard pass to go ahead 14-0.
“That hurts,” Clark said about falling behind early. “We made them work for it a little bit on that first series and then we turned the ball over. To go down 14 early, yeah, that doesn’t help.”
Calaveras ran only five plays in the opening 12 minutes and after another Argonaut touchdown, trailed 21-0 with 8:47 to play in the first half. Calaveras put together its strongest drive of the game midway through the quarter, which included a 29-yard pass from senior quarterback Travis Byrd to senior Woody Gardina. Unfortunately, the drive stalled at the Argonaut 29 following a failed fourth down attempt.
Calaveras’ defense prevented Argonaut from reaching the end zone the rest of the second quarter and trailed 21-0 at the midway point.
After punting to begin the third quarter, Argonaut added to its lead with a 46-yard touchdown run. With 5:19 to play in the quarter, Byrd was intercepted and the pick was returned to the Calaveras seven. Argonaut had no problem finding the end zone for the fifth time to push its lead to 35-0.
The fourth quarter was pushed along rapidly with a running clock and Calaveras was unable to put any points on the board in the final 12 minutes. This was the first time Calaveras has lost to Argonaut since the 2012 season and the Mustang players enjoyed celebrating the victory on their side of the field.
“Coach Davis is a great guy and I’ve known him my whole life,” Clark said. “It’s been a long time, maybe eight or nine years since they’ve beaten us. Of course they are going to come after us and hats off to them.”
Orlandi finished the night with 74 yards rushing on 19 carries and senior Dominic Boitano rushed for 35 yards on six carries. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 135 yards on 37 carries for an average of 3.64 yards per run. Byrd finished the night 2 for 9 for 35 yards and was intercepted twice. Calaveras had 170 total yards, while Argonaut finished two yards shy of 300.
Life doesn’t get much easier for Calaveras the next time it steps on the gridiron. Calaveras (1-4, 0-1 MLL) will host the Sonora Wildcats at 7 p.m. at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“This team keeps impressing me with the way they won’t quit,” Clark said. “The scoreboard is not showing the heart and effort. They just don’t quit. We are not winning, but they are not quitting.”