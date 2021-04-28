Bullfrogs get scratched by Wildcats on softball field

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs were able to score five runs, but it was much too late, as the Sonora Wildcats proved to be too powerful, beating Bret Harte 17-5 Wednesday afternoon in Angels Camp.
Jaycee Davey had a single, walked, stole a base and scored a run; senior Morgan McDearmid scored a run; Cierra Gilbert scored a run; Melana Wakefield smacked a single, stole a base and scored a run; Emily Terry was hit by a pitch; and catcher Madison Bain had a hit and scored a run in the loss.
On April 21, Bret Harte lost to Amador 11-7 and then was defeated by the Summerville Bears 6-5 April 23 in Tuolumne.
Bret Harte (0-5 Mother Lode League) will next take on Argonaut at 4 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp.