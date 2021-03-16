Long battle with Amador ends in a 1-1 draw

The Bret Harte boys’ soccer team came close to capturing its first win of the 2021 season, but couldn't quite get over the hump. However, while the Bullfrogs did not beat Amador, they also did not lose.
After 80 minutes, Bret Harte and Amador played to a 1-1 tie Tuesday afternoon in Sutter Creek.
Neither team scored in the opening 40 minutes and it was Amador who struck first in the second half with a goal following a penalty kick. With time running out, the Bullfrogs did all they could to score not only their first goal of the game, but also of the season.
With under two minutes to play, Bret Harte had a corner kick and with the ball bouncing around in traffic, it was an Amador player who knocked the ball into his own goal giving the Bullfrogs the point.
“Generally, our challenges include an inability to consistently control the ball in the mid-field when under pressure and to create better chances for ourselves in front of the opponent’s goal,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “We spent quite a bit of time in their half of the field, but not in a fashion that yielded the kind of opportunities I expect from this group of athletes.”
Bret Harte (0-1-1 Mother Lode League) will get a chance to play Amador again on Thursday in the Bullfrogs home opener. That contest will begin at 5:45 p.m. at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.