Bullfrog bats come alive in 17-7 pounding of Amador

In the previous seven Mother Lode League games, the Bret Harte High School baseball team scored a total of 13 runs. And yet in one afternoon, the struggles at the plate disappeared and scoring runs wasn’t an issue.
With the end of the season right around the corner and the Bullfrogs fighting for a playoff spot, now is the perfect time for Bret Harte’s bats to come alive. Bret Harte climbed back to .500 in the league standings with a 17-7 win over the Amador Buffaloes Tuesday afternoon in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte scored 17 runs on 17 hits with four doubles and five walks. Every Bret Harte player who stepped up to the plate recorded a hit and eight different Bullfrogs had at least one RBI.
Senior Noah Adams went 3 for 4 with an RBI, scored twice and walked once; freshman Jack Trent went 3 for 4 with a double, scored twice and drove in four; senior Austin Broglio went 2 for 2 with a double and scored twice; senior catcher Kenny Scott had two doubles, scored three times and recorded two RBIs; senior Joey Fillmore went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored; junior Dylan Knick went 1 for 2, scored twice and had two RBIs; junior Ezra Radabaugh had a hit, scored a run and drove in one; freshman Wyatt Skrobecky went 1 for 2, scored twice and had one RBI; senior Erik Trent went 1 for 3, scored twice and had two RBIs; and junior Carston Weidmann went 1 for 2. Scott, Knick and Adams all stole a base in the 10-run victory.
Jack Trent got the win on the hill and gave up three hits, three runs, one earned, with one walk and seven strikeouts. Knick threw 0.2 innings of relief and gave up two hits, four runs, two earned with two walks and one strikeout. Erik Trent faced one batter and struck him out.
Tuesday’s win not only felt good for the Bullfrogs because it put them in a tie with Sonora for second place, but it also helped take the sting away from a tough loss suffered the day before. On Monday, Bret Harte had a chance to sweep the season series with Argonaut but lost to the Mustangs 4-2 in Jackson.
Bret Harte scored one run in the top of the first, but Argonaut countered by scoring twice in the bottom of the frame. Argonaut added two more runs in the bottom of the third. The Bullfrogs scored once in the fifth to cut the deficit to two but were unable to get any closer.
Erik Trent had one hit and scored a run; Broglio went 1 for 3; Weidmann went 1 for 2; Fillmore recorded an RBI; Adams smacked a double; and Scott scored once and had a sacrifice fly. Broglio, Scott, Knick, Adams and Weidmann all drew walks and Scott, Erik Trent, Walker Maurer and Jack Trent were all hit by pitches.
Maurer took the loss on the hill, going six innings and allowing four hits, four runs, one earned, with one walk and two strikeouts.
Bret Harte (9-8, 6-6 MLL) will try to win the season series against Amador when the two teams meet for the third time at 4 p.m. on Friday in Sutter Creek.