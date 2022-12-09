Red Hawks suffer a 1-point loss to Kimball

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team ended the first three quarters with a lead over Kimball. The only quarter that Calaveras was not ahead on the scoreboard when time expired is the quarter that matters the most and that’s the fourth.
The Red Hawks suffered their second loss of the season with a heartbreaking 50-49 defeat to Kimball on Thursday night as part of the Patterson Tournament.
“It was a tough loss,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “We have to take better care of the ball. We had too many missed opportunities because of unforced turnovers.”
Calaveras began the night by outscoring Kimball 15-5 in the first quarter. The senior duo of Jay Clifton and Elijah Malamed each combined for five points, while freshman Ryan Clifton drained a 3-point basket and senior Noah Cardenas scored two points.
Kimball bounced back in the second quarter and scored 15 points, while Calaveras could only counter with eight. Ryan Clifton paved the way with five points and Malamed added a 3-point basket. At halftime, Calaveras led 23-20.
Kimball again outscored Calaveras in the third quarter, but this time it was only by a 15-14 margin. Malamed drained two more shots from behind the arc, while Jay Clifton scored four points, junior Corbin Curran scored three points and senior Merrick Strange made a free throw.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras led 37-35. For the third quarter in a row, Kimball scored 15 points and Calaveras could only score 12. Jay Clifton scored five points in the final eight minutes and Ryan Clifton drained a 3-point basket, but Calaveras was unable to end the night in the win column.
Malamed led Calaveras with 16 points, which included four 3-point baskets; Jay Clifton scored 14; Ryan Clifton scored 11; Cardenas scored four; Curran scored three; and Strange finished with one point in the 50-49 loss.
Calaveras will return to Patterson to take on Livingston at 5:45 p.m. on Friday. Calaveras will make one more trip to Patterson to play the host Tigers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
