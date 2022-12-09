Red Hawks suffer a 1-point loss to Kimball

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team ended the first three quarters with a lead over Kimball. The only quarter that Calaveras was not ahead on the scoreboard when time expired is the quarter that matters the most and that’s the fourth.

The Red Hawks suffered their second loss of the season with a heartbreaking 50-49 defeat to Kimball on Thursday night as part of the Patterson Tournament.

