Track and field is back with MLL meet in Sutter Creek

SUTTER CREEK—The last time track and field teams from the Mother Lode League competed against one another was in May of 2019 at the MLL championships at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Nearly two years have gone by since that event, which made Thursday afternoon feel like an even bigger spectacle than just a normal league meet. Bret Harte, Calaveras, Argonaut and Amador all took part in the first Mother Lode League track and field meet of the year, which was held at Amador High School in Sutter Creek.
For Calaveras’ longtime head coach Doug Avrit, being back at a track meet was a welcomed experience.
“It’s just nice to be getting results,” Avrit said. “You are actually able to see what you are doing and we base a lot of workouts off that. Some kids get out here and they compete differently than they train. It’s just nice that the kids get some feedback on what they are doing.”
One major difference between this season and years past is there will be no Mother Lode League team champion. At the end of the year, there will be a league championship meet, but only individuals will be named as a league champion. With no team title to work for, Bret Harte head coach Jon Byrnes wants his athletes to get as much experience as possible and for those returning in 2022, will have the confidence to chase after the league championship.
“Where we are at in our program right now, with no team championship, my approach is for them to go out, do the events they want to do, have fun and use that as a building block for next year,” Byrnes said.
In a normal year, the Mother Lode League track season would be nearing the home stretch. Typically, teams would not only have already competed in a number of league meets, but also invitationals all over California. But with the shortened season, athletes were forced to hit the ground running and take things in stride.
“My expectations are to simply finish the race, realize that we are all in the same boat coming off of the same situation and that this is our first meet in a long time,” Byrnes said about his expectations heading into Thursday’s meet. “There’s no such thing as ‘good luck.’ Luck is if you are prepared and, is there an opportunity? And yes, we are prepared as much as we can and there is opportunity. So go out, get a mark, finish the race and beat yourself next week.”
Thursday’s meet was a return to competition for many athletes. But it was also the very first for a large group of beginners. With no season in 2020, many are participating in events for the very first time, which comes with a learning curve.
“We have a lot of kids out here who are new to the sport and it’s their first meet,” Avrit said. “There’s some really good talent and they are getting the taste of competing and that’s huge. You can’t put a value on that. Nothing compares to it.”
Byrnes added, “There’s excitement and gratitude. It’s business as usual for the veterans. We have a lot of newbies and unfortunately this is their first experience, but we’ll use it to build upon for next year.”
Girls
Calaveras and Bret Harte combined for nine first-place finishes, with Bret Harte claiming five and Calaveras getting four. Bret Harte took first in the 300-meter hurdles, the 400-meter dash, the 1600, the pole vault and the 4x400-meter relay. As for Calaveras, it took first in the 200-meter dash, the long and triple jump and the 4x100-meter relay.
Bret Harte junior Burgen Melton finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.17 and Calaveras sophomore Cassie Black finished fifth (14.20). In the 200-meter dash, Calaveras junior Lexy Beadles placed first with her time of 29.34. Black placed third (29.64), Melton finished fourth (29.85) and Calaveras junior Layana Miller finished fifth (31.23). Bret Harte junior Anika Jodie had a first-place time of 57.98 in the 300-meter hurdles, while teammate Megan Johnson finished third in 1:01.56. And in the 400-meter dash, Jodie placed first (1:05.33) and Johnson finished second (1:09.41).
In the 800-meter run, Bret Harte sophomore Kadyn Rolleri placed second (2:32.71), while Calaveras senior Katarina Borchin took third (2:35.13) and Jodie finished fifth (2:49.38). Rolleri finished first overall in the 1600-meter run (5:38.57), with Borchin taking second (5:40.16). Calaveras won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 54.19 and Bret Harte placed third in 56.27. And in the 4x400-meter relay, Bret Harte took first (4:36.55) and Calaveras finished second (4:41.96).
In the discus throw, Calaveras senior Abby Porath took third (64 feet, 9.50 inches) and Calaveras junior Sara Willis placed fourth (61 feet, 4.50 inches). Porath and Willis placed second and third respectively in the shot put, with Porath measuring 25 feet, 10.50 inches and Willis throwing 24 feet, 8.50 inches. Calaveras senior Emmalee Miles finished fifth with a throw of 24 feet.
Calaveras junior Bridgette Boriolo finished first in the long jump, measuring 13 feet, 8 inches. Boriolo also had a first-place finish in the triple jump (32 feet, 7.50 inches), while Porath placed third (25 feet, 11 inches). And in the pole vault, Bret Harte junior Noelle Jeffries finished first by clearing 8 feet, while Beadles came in second (7 feet, 6 inches).
Boys
Calaveras collected eight first-place finishes, while Bret Harte finished with two. Calaveras placed first in the 4x100-meter relay, the 4x400-meter relay, the 200-meter dash, the 300-meter hurdles, the 1600- and 3200-meter run, along with the discus and shot put. Bret Harte took first in the 800-meter run and the pole vault.
In the 100-meter dash, Calaveras junior Jack Garamendi set a personal record with his second-place time of 11.62. Calaveras sophomore LeeQua Rice placed fourth (12.07) and Calaveras senior Phoenix Nguyen finished fifth (12.31). In the 110-meter hurdles, Bret Harte senior Blake Berry placed second (18.22), followed by the Calaveras trio of Emiliano Becerra (19.42), Donivan Giangregorio (21.53) and Joshua Boyington (21.80).
Garamendi placed first in the 200-meter dash (24.04) and was followed by Rice (25.44), Boyington (25.88), Berry (26.40) and Calaveras junior Garrett Randolph (26.93). Becerra finished first in the 300-meter hurdles (47.29) and was followed by a second-place finish from Berry (48.26).
Bret Harte sophomore Winter Whittle took first in the 800-meter run by crossing the finish line in 2:03.95. The Calaveras trio of Garrett Hesser (4:37.06), Jamie Espirtu (4:50.98) and Nicolas Moore (4:54.83) placed in the top-three respectively, while Whittle (4:57.60) claimed fourth in the 1600-meter run. Espiritu (11:26.66), Moore (11:26.68) and Hesser (11:26.70) were the first three to finish in the 3200-meter run, while Bret Harte junior Jordan Smith placed fourth (11:31.16).
Calaveras junior Alberto Molina took first in the discus with a throw of 118 feet. Calaveras junior Antonio Roldan finished fifth (89 feet). Molina also had a first-place throw in the shot put, measuring 42 feet, 9 inches, while Calaveras senior Dylan Doporto had a fifth-place throw of 33 feet, 3 inches.
Calaveras senior Jake Black came in second in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches. Bret Harte’s Logan Jodie (5 feet, 6 inches) placed third. Black also placed second in the long jump, measuring 19 feet, 10 inches. And in the triple jump, Black again finished second with a score of 37 feet, 9 inches. Bret Harte’s Jodie finished third (37 feet, 8 inches) and junior Avery Strauch (36 feet, 2 inches) came in fourth.
And in the pole vault, Bret Harte senior Jackson Oliver set a personal record with his first-place vault of 12 feet, 6 inches. Jodie claimed second, clearing 11 feet and Giangregorio finished third with 9 feet.
Calaveras and Bret Harte will next compete April 29 at Thorsted Field on the campus of Summerville High School in Tuolumne.