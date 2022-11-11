Bret Harte wins an epic 5-set battle with Chico to keep its state championship dreams alive

Trailing 11-10 in the fifth set, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team was four points away from having their season come to an end. At the end of a crucial timeout, the Bullfrog players stood in a circle near the Bret Harte bench, put their hands in the middle and chose one specific word to yell before returning to the floor.
That chosen word was fight.
With their season on the line, the Bullfrogs continued to fight, and they did not stop fighting until the final point was scored. And fortunately for Bret Harte, the final point went up on its side of the scoreboard. In front of a packed Bob Bach Gym, No. 10 Bret Harte held on to beat No. 15 Chico 3-2 (28-30, 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 16-14) in the second round of the CIF NorCal Division IV playoffs on Thursday night in Angels Camp.
“Fight is so important,” Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox said. “Once we are under pressure and we realize that we have to lock in, we do and that’s what we did tonight.”
When Bret Harte captured the 16th and final point, the floor was rushed by Bullfrog friends, family and fellow students. Not only did the victory keep Bret Harte’s chase for a state championship alive, but it was the first state volleyball game played in Angels Camp. And to win an epic contest in five sets is something that Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma will never forget.
“I’m so excited,” Bouma said with an ear-to-ear smile. “I can’t even put it into words. This is the best team with the most love that I’ve ever been on, and it makes it even more special to be a part of it and to make history at Bret Harte.”
Thursday’s victory was the second five-set win Bret Harte picked up in two days. In two state playoff games, the Bullfrogs were one set away from being eliminated four different times, only to prevail and conquer.
“This group breaks the mold,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said with a smile and tears in her eyes. “They break the mold of a small school. They break the mold of what is the ‘Bret Harte athlete mentality,’ that folds when things get tight. This group is so special and honestly, it is just a privilege to be in the gym and to be a tiny part of these girls’ lives because they are special.”
Bret Harte has now played in 28 matches and in a season that began in August, the Bullfrog players are tired, bruised and sore. But that didn’t stop them from gutting out two five-set battles and the team showed the same will and desire to compete as they did at the beginning of the season.
“People may criticize me or not, but we keep going hard in practice every day and it gets to the point where I need to kick the girls out of the gym when practice is done so that I can try to keep them fresh and feeling good for the next day,” Porovich said. “This group wants to be here; they want to be in this gym, and they want to be playing this game with each other. They continue to look at each other and simply say, ‘We are not done.’”
The Bullfrogs knew they were going to have to battle before the match even began, as Chico previously knocked off No. 2 Ripon to advance to the second round. The Panthers proved to be a talented squad and early in the opening set, jumped out to an 8-2 lead. Bret Harte stayed relatively close to Chico for much of the set but wasn’t able to tie the visitors on the scoreboard until a kill from junior Makenna Tutthill evened the set at 18-18.
Trailing 21-19, Bret Harte got another kill from Tutthill, and then a Chico miscue and back-to-back kills from senior Rubi Rodriguez and Fox gave the Bullfrogs a 23-21 lead. Bret Harte got to within game point three times in the set but couldn't put Chico away. The Panthers ended up taking the opening set 30-28.
After having to battle back from being down 2-0 two days earlier on the road against San Rafael, the Bullfrogs found no reason to panic after dropping the first set to Chico.
“We know that we are a team who can come back under pressure, and I think we perform even better under pressure,” Bouma said. “What we did on Tuesday and having the heart to come back from 0-2 really proved that we deserve to be here, and we deserved to win this game.”
The only lopsided set of the night was the second once and once the Bullfrogs got the upper hand, they never looked back. With Bret Harte leading 9-8, the Bullfrogs went on to outscore Chico 9-2 to push their lead to 18-10. Bret Harte rolled through the set and won 25-15.
After taking the second set to tie the match at 1-1, the Bullfrog fans who packed Bob Bach Gym continued to do their part to help fuel the squad the rest of the night. Seeing the gym as packed as it has ever been for a volleyball game is something that Porovich will never forget.
“It’s incredible,” Porovich said about the atmosphere on Thursday night. “This group of girls are so special, and everybody can see it. I try to take a quick moment before the game just to look it all over and take it all in because I don’t want to take it all for granted. I try to remind the seniors of that as well. There are former players, community members and people who don’t know anything about volleyball who are showing up just because this group works, and they are fun to watch.”
Playing a bad set wasn’t something that Chico did the rest of the night. The third set was played much like the first, with both teams desperately trying to get the upper hand on the other. With Bret Harte trailing 11-8, the Bullfrogs went on a 6-1 run with two kills and an ace from Fox, a kill from junior Chase Silva and back-to-back aces from junior Abbi Molina to put Bret Harte ahead 14-12.
The Bullfrogs later got kills from Silva, Fox and Bouma, but they couldn't shake Chico. With the set tied at 20-20, Bret Harte was able to outscore the Panthers 5-2 for the 25-22 victory to lead the match 2-1.
Bret Harte needed only one more victory to advance to the next round, but Chico wasn’t going down without a battle. For the second set in a row, everything was tied at 20-20. And unlike in the previous set, the Bullfrogs were unable to put Chico away. The Panthers tied the match at 2-2 and forced a fifth set with a 25-23 victory.
With momentum seemingly on Chico’s side of the net, it would only be natural for the Bullfrogs to start doubting themselves in the race to 15 points. But Bouma didn’t think that her team was any less confident and knew that they had what it took to walk off the floor victorious.
“Losing that fourth set made me want to work even harder and play harder for my team,” Bouma said. “Losing the fourth set is what really made us come together as a team. Knowing from Tuesday that we can come back from 0-2 and having the confidence that if we work hard, it’ll work out in the end for us, is what we needed and that's exactly what we did.”
Chico jumped out to a 3-0 lead and extended that to 6-2. Down by four, Porovich called a timeout. Even with things not going Bret Harte’s way early in the fifth set, Porovich didn’t feel that her team wasn’t going to make a comeback bid.
“I have all the faith in these girls,” Porovich said. “Whether we are behind or whether we are up, I know that it does not change where their hearts are at and the level of hustle that they are going to put into every play.”
Slowly enough, the Bullfrogs began to chip away at the Chico lead. And suddenly, after a kill from Tutthill and Fox, Bret Harte went ahead 10-8. The Panthers went on a 3-0 run to go back ahead 11-10 and that’s when another timeout was called, and the Bullfrogs declared that “fight” would be their battle cry. Chico got to within one point of ending Bret Harte’s season, but down 14-13, the Bullfrogs refused to croak. Bret Harte ended the night—and Chico’s season—on a 3-0 run to win the fifth and final set 16-14.
“I’m so stoked right now,” Fox said. “I love this team and I love this sport and I’m so happy that we are all still wanting to continue to go as far as we can. Honestly, this is the best team that I’ve ever been a part of, and I just love them all.”
Sophomore Brennen Brouillette finished the night 45 for 47 passing with eight digs; Fox had eight kills, one block, seven assists, one ace and 22 digs; Silva had 10 kills, one block, one assist, two aces and 22 digs; Bouma had nine kills, three blocks, three assists, one ace and eight digs; Rodriguez had one kill and one dig; Molina had one block, one assist, two aces and 11 digs; Tutthill had a team-high 15 kills, three blocks and four digs; and senior libero Ashlin Arias had 38 digs, one kill and went 17 for 17 serving.
Of the four remaining teams in the NorCal playoffs, two of them are from the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section and they are both division V teams. No. 9 Ripon Christian and No. 10 Bret Harte were the No. 1 and No. 2 teams respectively in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs and were both moved up to division IV for the state playoffs. While Porovich was initially unhappy with being placed in a higher division, she and her team have embraced it and as long as they continue to have another game on the schedule, they don’t care what division they are in.
“Well, I guess I’m eating my words of what I said when the brackets came out,” Porovich said. “I don’t know if the girls are using it and feeling like we had a shot at winning state at D5 and we are a little discouraged to be bumped up and that’s a little extra fuel for this group. Yeah, we deserve to be where we are playing and yet again, we know that we need to beat the best to be the best and if this is where they think we need to be, we will accept it.”
Up next for Bret Harte is No. 11 Head-Royce, who beat No. 3 Sonora in three sets on Thursday night in Sonora. The winner of No. 10 Bret Harte vs. No. 11 Head-Royce will take on the winner of No. 4 West Valley vs. No. 9 Ripon Christian on Nov. 15 in the regional finals. Bret Harte and Head-Royce will clash at 6 p.m. on Saturday night in Angels Camp.
“It’s a dream,” Fox said about getting the opportunity to play one final home game. “I just love this sport so much and the fact that we get one more home game is incredible and I’m so happy. Our crowd is going to be awesome on Saturday and I can’t wait.”