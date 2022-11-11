Bret Harte wins an epic 5-set battle with Chico to keep its state championship dreams alive
Bret Harte beat Chico 3-2 on Thursday in the second round of the CIF State NorCal Division IV playoffs in Angels Camp. 

Trailing 11-10 in the fifth set, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team was four points away from having their season come to an end. At the end of a crucial timeout, the Bullfrog players stood in a circle near the Bret Harte bench, put their hands in the middle and chose one specific word to yell before returning to the floor.

That chosen word was fight.

Bret Harte's Aariah Fox had eight kills against Chico. 
Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma had nine kills against Chico. 
Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill had a team-high 15 kills and three blocks against Chico. 
Bret Harte will take on Head-Royce on Saturday in Angels Camp. 
Bret Harte's Bob Bach Gym was packed with students in fans on Thursday night. 
Bret Harte's Makenna Tutthill goes up for the kill in the first set against Chico. 
Bret Harte sophomore Brennan Brouillette went 45 for 47 passing. 
Bret Harte senior Rubi Rodriguez goes up for a kill in the fourth set. 
Bret Harte's Chase Silva had 10 kills against Chico. 
Bret Harte celebrates late in the fifth set. 
