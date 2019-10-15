Bullfrog frosh netters win Oakdale Tournament

Bret Harte's 2019 freshmen volleyball team.

 Courtesy photo

The Bret Harte High School freshman girls’ volleyball team left the Oakdale Freshman Tournament on Oct. 12 as champions. The Bullfrogs had a clean sweep on the day, with 2-0 wins over Ripon Christian, Escalon and Oakdale in pool play. Bret Harte beat Calaveras 2-0 in the semifinals and then knocked off Tracy in the championship match. Bret Harte is 8-1 in Mother Lode League play.

The Bullfrogs are: Kyla Kirk; C.J. DesBouillons; Kenna Williams; Ashlin Arias; Savannah Cooper; Avila Pryor; Melana Wakefield; AnnaBella Stafford; Esmeralda Rodriguez; Madyson Bernasconi; Makaylah Nickell; and are coached by Sara Tutthill.

