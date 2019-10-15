Bullfrog frosh netters win Oakdale Tournament

The Bret Harte High School freshman girls’ volleyball team left the Oakdale Freshman Tournament on Oct. 12 as champions. The Bullfrogs had a clean sweep on the day, with 2-0 wins over Ripon Christian, Escalon and Oakdale in pool play. Bret Harte beat Calaveras 2-0 in the semifinals and then knocked off Tracy in the championship match. Bret Harte is 8-1 in Mother Lode League play.
The Bullfrogs are: Kyla Kirk; C.J. DesBouillons; Kenna Williams; Ashlin Arias; Savannah Cooper; Avila Pryor; Melana Wakefield; AnnaBella Stafford; Esmeralda Rodriguez; Madyson Bernasconi; Makaylah Nickell; and are coached by Sara Tutthill.