Wrangled golfers lament sandy greens

On March 22, residents next to La Contenta Golf Course in Valley Springs thought they were hearing the remnants of a bagpiper’s band left over from St. Paddy’s Day. Actually, they were experiencing the shrieks and groans of senior golfers, as they experienced putting on recently sanded greens. The format for the team event was one-best ball for the first hole, two for the second, and three for the third. This sequence was repeated for all 18 holes.
The winning foursome was led by retired cattle rancher Dan Borges, who lassoed Alan Couchman, Larry Rupley and Rich Spence in a warm embrace after they stampeded through the field. The Rupley curse was in evidence throughout the day. Any golfer hitting a tree never saw the ball again.
Last year’s eighth leading money winner, club captain Louis Luna, teamed up with steady Al Liberato, Grandpa Gabe Karam, and newcomer Ken Jones for second. George Dillon, David Dean, Harry Kious and Ralph Johnson demonstrated how each player can contribute to a successful day, as they finished third. Kious and Johnson alone combined for 7-under par on the last four holes.
A two-way tie ensued for fourth between the teams of club champ Roger Ladd, Frank Elizondo, Charlie Moore, Carlos Lourenco and Ron Bassett, Bob Bradley, Ken Phillips and Bob Silva. Their fourth-place tie enabled each to afford half a cup of coffee. One golfer announced that he just got a new set of golf clubs for his wife. His teammates thought that was a good trade.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition from the white tees on No. 8, David Dean and Al Liberato, who tied for most money in this event last year, finished one and two. Dean tied for shot-of-the-day with Vietnam vet Mike Mendoza (No. 13), as their balls landed 2 feet, 6 inches away from the cup. Luna somehow managed to take second on No. 13.
From the golds on No. 8, Harry Kious capped off an unusual scoring day for him, taking first over Charlie Moore. Moore concluded a good money round, as he took first on No. 13. Dave Moyles hit one of the best shots of his life as he placed second.
From the reds on No. 8, Bob Silva again closed his eyes as he swung and managed to earn first, narrowly edging Earl Watkins. Dillon took first on No. 13, as Lourenco gained second.