The sound that many heard cascading down the fairways Monday at La Contenta Golf Course was current club champ Roger Ladd laughing all the way to the bank after he eagled hole No. 18. Ladd spent the rest of the day serenading his foursome with the Steve Miller Band song, “Fly Like An Eagle.” What a voice. Next stop, “America’s Got Talent.”
In the meantime, the rest of the seniors survived the extreme heat in a game of bogie points. The beverage of the day was lots of water, which is not the seniors’ normal libation.
In the White Tee flight, Gabriel Karam steamed around the course to take first. Ron Bassett’s game heated up for a second-place finish. Past White Tee champ, Ron Huckaby, tied Louis Luna’s continuing good golf for third. Both gentlemen were grateful that current White Tee champ, Jim Maxim, wasn’t in the field. David Dean kept his feet cool in a fifth-place finish.
In the Gold Tee flight, current champ Gary Stockeland and Ken Phillips finished in a dead heat for first place. David Bockman once again joined the winner’s circle with a third-place showing. Not to be outdone, Frank Elizondo padded his bank account as he took fourth.
In the Red Tee flight, Eugene Weatherby’s game sizzled in more than one way. He had the most points of any player in the entire field, as well as the shot of the day in the closest-to-the-hole contest. His tee placement on hole No. 13 came within 1 foot, 2 inches from the cup. An hour after golf, he still couldn’t believe it.
Current Red Tee Champ, Earl Watkins, played steady golf as he squeaked into second. Bobby Garcia again highlighted his game with a third-place finish. Richard Spence was surprised to be in fourth, while Roger La Fleur battled it out with Steve Weyrauch for a fifth-place tie. Weyrauch may have challenged Weatherby for most points of the day if not for an unusually bulky putter.
The closest-to-the-hole contests took place on No. 8 and 13. From the White Tees on No. 8, Clifford Howard and Mike Mendoza finished first and second. Gold Tee winners were David Bockman in first and Charlie Moore in second. Moore also took first on No. 13, a good payday for him.
For the Red Tees, Weyrauch showed his stuff winning second place. On No. 13 from the White Tees, Al Liberato showed his good golf while overtaking Luna for first. Consistent Gary Stockeland was second in the Gold Tee flight. For the Red Tees, Larry Rupley took first, as his golf game is really good when there are no trees to interfere with it. His buddy Jack Cox was second.