Despite strong passing attack, Calaveras can't match Sonora blow-for-blow

Beating the Sonora Wildcats on the football field is not easy. In fact, only one Mother Lode League team has claimed a victory over the Wildcats since Sonora joined the league in 2014.
The Calaveras coaches knew that the odds were not in their favor to be the second team to hand Sonora a league loss, so they decided to change their identity. Calaveras has always had a run-first offense. From Roger Canepa to Jason Weatherby, to current head coach Doug Clark, Calaveras has never been one to rely on passing to move the ball.
But with an undersized and young offensive line, the Calaveras coaches knew that trying to establish a running attack against the Wildcats would most likely not produce any positive results and they were right. Calaveras only gained 32 yards on the ground on 16 carries.
What Calaveras did do was let senior quarterback Travis Byrd sling the ball all over Frank Meyer Field. Byrd threw more passes than any Calaveras quarterback has in any game since pre-2004. Byrd dropped back to throw 32 times against the Wildcats. The last Calaveras quarterback to throw that many passes in a single game was Zack Johnson, who attempted 30 and 31 passes in 2011.
But no matter how many bullets Byrd had in his right arm, it wasn’t enough to take down the Wildcats, as Sonora thumped Calaveras 64-22 Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
The decision to throw the ball as much as Calaveras did was something that Calaveras worked on all week. Clark was pleased with the game plan, which resulted in 204 yards through the air and three scores.
“Sonora’s defense is very tough,” Clark said. “We’ve had some common opponents and we saw what Sonora did to those teams and we saw what we did. To go out and pound it down their throat, it’s not going to happen. So, we thought we’d try something a little bit different. We practiced it all week and I’ll tell you what, I’m really impressed. After one week of going out and slinging it like that and to execute like they did, it was great.
Heading into the matchup with Sonora, Byrd had only attempted 47 passes in five games. When he heard that the game plan was to throw the ball all night, Byrd was ready for the challenge.
“It’s nice to know that the coaches trust me,” Byrd said. “I’ve been working hard to throw the ball better and better and it’s nice to know that they've been watching me and trust me to let it fly.”
On the first drive of the game, Byrd completed three passes and Calaveras’ offense was aided down the field with a penalty against Sonora's defense. Calaveras capped the 61-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Byrd to junior Braeden Orlandi. Senior Woody Gardina converted the PAT and Calaveras led 7-0.
“It was awesome and I felt like we were putting our game plan to use,” Byrd said of scoring on the first drive of the game. “We were executing the way we always thought we could.”
Nobody on the Calaveras sideline felt comfortable with a 7-0 lead and the score changed pretty quickly as Sonora went 40 yards in under two minutes to tie things up. Calaveras’ offense got the ball back and couldn't convert on third down and punted. But on the first play for the Wildcats following the punt, Orlandi fell on a fumble to give possession back to Calaveras.
Byrd continued to complete passes, which included a 14 yarder to Gardina, but the drive stalled and Calaveras was forced to punt from the 50. Byrd’s punt was downed on the Sonora 1-yard line and Calaveras’ defense forced a three-and-out.
Calaveras took over at the Sonora 49 and again moved the ball through the air. The drive was capped with another touchdown pass from Byrd to Orlandi, this time for 21-yards. Calaveras pushed its lead to 15-7 with a 2-point conversion pass from Byrd to senior Dominic Boitano with 24 seconds to play in the first quarter.
“When we were up 15-7, they (Sonora) were shocked,” Orlandi said. “We are coming into every game as the underdogs and every team is underestimating us.”
Sonora responded with its second touchdown of the game, but failed to tie things with a 2-point conversion and Calaveras led 15-13 with 9:44 to play in the half. Perhaps the turning point came on the following Calaveras possession. On third-and-long, Byrd kept the ball on a quarterback keeper and got enough for the first down. However, a Sonora defender punched the ball out of Byrd’s hands and the Wildcats recovered at the Calaveras 34 and promptly found the end zone for the second drive in a row to go ahead 21-15.
Calaveras put a strong drive together late in the second quarter, but was again forced to punt and the Wildcats took over with 2:14 to play in the half. Sonora moved down the field and got to the Calaveras 1-yard line with three seconds left on the clock and punched the ball into the end zone as time expired in the first half. Calaveras trailed Sonora 29-15 at halftime.
“Our guys were still fired up in the locker room because we played a good first half,” Clark said.
The one thing that Calaveras couldn't allow to happen to begin the third quarter was for Sonora to once again find the end zone. Well, Sonora did just that. The Wildcats scored on their first drive of the second half, which turned out to be the first of five touchdowns Sonora got in the final 24 minutes of the game.
As strong as the Calaveras passing attack was in the first two quarters, the same could not be said for the second half. Byrd completed just one of four passes in the third and fourth quarters, but the one pass he did complete was to Orlandi, which went for a 59-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. The touchdown cut Sonora’s lead to 50-22 and it was the final score Calaveras got the rest of the game.
Byrd finished the night 15 for 32 for 204 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
“That’s what any coach, receiver and offensive lineman dreams of when it comes to a quarterback,” Orlandi said of Byrd. “He’s tough, he stays in the pocket and delivers the ball. Yeah, I had three touchdown receptions tonight, but that was because Byrd placed the ball perfectly and I love that my quarterback can do that.”
As for Orlandi, the junior had a career-high 11 receptions for 170 yards and three scores.
“I loved it,” Orlandi said about being used in the passing game. “It was the most fun I’ve had playing football in the 10 years that I’ve been playing.”
The loss is Calaveras’ fifth in a row and second in league play. With only two games remaining, Calaveras will play its final home game of the season next Friday night against Amador. It’s no secret that the 2021 campaign hasn’t gone the way any Calaveras coach, player, or fan would have liked and Clark hopes that his players, especially his seniors, can capture one final positive memory on their home field.
“It would mean the world to me because my heart aches for these guys,” Clark said. “I’m a competitor and I cannot stand losing. No matter how hard you fight, a loss is still a loss. No compliments that I can give as a coach are ever going to ease that. These guys, in my opinion, are Warriors and I love each and every one of them and they play their butts off every play. I want that for them more than anything.”