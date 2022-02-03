Down syndrome doesn't keep Levi Lucore from participating on the hardwood and stealing the show

Meegan Lucore got a phone call that she never expected to receive. The call was from a representative of Mark Twain Elementary School, and the voice on the other end of the phone had a question that they wanted to run by Lucore.
“Would it be OK if Levi joined the basketball team?”
For most parents, having their child join a school sports team wouldn’t involve much deep contemplation. However, Levi isn’t like most children. Levi, 10, has Down syndrome, and, like any parent, Lucore wanted to make sure she wasn’t putting her child in a situation that would be too much for him to handle.
“There was lots of apprehension and fear that it wouldn’t go well and fear about his behaviors that are not 100% appropriate,” Lucore said. “And there was fear that the other boys would really not want him on the team. But that fear was diminished by the knowledge that the coaches and athletic director and everybody was asking him to play. They were asking him to play because he was constantly on the basketball courts playing basketball, making baskets and learning ball skills. It was just a natural gravitation towards the school team.”
The decision was made for Levi to join the Badgers on the hardwood, and it’s a decision that Lucore hasn’t regretted for a second.
“It has brought him along maturity-wise,” Lucore said. “There is a more mature Levi playing basketball. He started out messing around during the practices, during the boring stuff and the hard stuff, he’d lie down and not move. And now, that doesn’t happen at all. He sees himself as a part of this team, and he does everything that they do. … It’s been great for him to have to step up and do all the hard stuff, as well as the fun stuff that all the other kids do, and there have been no exceptions for him. He has to do it all.”
Making the call
When Mark Twain athletic director Eric Peters approached fifth-grade coach Jeff Eltringham with the idea of including Levi on the basketball team, Eltringham had zero objections. Eltringham, like all the boys on the team, has known Levi for years—as he also has a fifth-grade son on the team—and he was happy to include Levi.
“Just having him involved in something like this is awesome,” Eltringham said. “All the kids have grown up together, and everyone just couldn't wait to have him on the team. Without a question, it was an easy decision.”
When Lucore agreed to let Levi play, she wanted to make sure that he wouldn't get any special treatment. In basketball, just like life, there are expectations and rules to follow, and she wanted to make sure that her son was expected to follow all the rules, just like every other player on the team.
“I’ve always wanted him to be treated like any other kid,” Lucore said. “I know that is difficult when a child has obvious delays that make him different. Even at home, the same discipline that we use with our typically developing daughter, we use with Levi. If he acts up, he gets into trouble. He has to eat all the food on his plate. He has to get dressed. He has to be on time. He has to get his homework done and here (on the basketball team), it’s the same thing.”
If there’s one thing that Levi isn’t lacking, it’s friends. Even before joining the basketball team, Levi was one of the most popular kids at Mark Twain. However, there are opponents who do not know Levi and, like kids tend to do, will say things without understanding the person who their comments are directed towards. And when Lucore hears such talk, she addresses the situation in a calm manner and uses it as a teaching opportunity.
“We were at a basketball game recently, and the kids were laughing at Levi during warmups, and they were calling him a midget,” Lucore said. “I just went over and asked them if they knew what Down syndrome was, and I said, ‘This is Levi. Not "midget." His name is Levi, and I need to tell you something about Down syndrome.’ Then I explained it, and I’ve just always been really proactive.”
And while Lucore insists that Levi has never been bullied, she knows that there is a team full of friends who would stand up for him. One of those teammates is Anthony Colwell, who has been best friends with Levi for five years.
“I’d tell them to stop or go tell an adult,” Colwell said about what he’d do if he ever saw Levi being bullied.
Lucore added, “A number of the boys on his team have known him since preschool. We used to call them ‘Levi’s Thugs,’ because they were so kind and protective of him. They also just happened to be big boys, so he’s always had a little bit of protection from those kids. I’m hoping that will extend into adulthood in this small community.”
Stealing the show
There’s no question that Levi wants to be on the court. Even if Eltringham or head coach Brock Pierce don’t have him as one of the five players in the game, Levi has been known to nonchalantly stroll onto the floor after a timeout or at the change of quarters, and it’s not until someone realizes that there are six red jerseys on the floor, does Levi’s plan come crashing down.
“He enjoys playing, and he’ll even get on me saying, ‘When am I going in?’” Eltringham said. “He knows exactly what's going on, and he wants to be out there in front of all those people. He steals the show all the time.”
When he is on the court, Levi doesn’t shy away from attention. If he or a teammate makes a basket, Levi will run down the court and flex his arms as if he’s Hulk Hogan trying to hype up the crowd. Levi’s antics not only put a smile on the faces of those in attendance, but it also makes his teammates laugh.
“He has a lot of people who cheer for him, and he’s a really funny person,” Colwell said.
While Levi does enjoy entertaining the crowd, when asked what his favorite thing about playing basketball is, he responded, “I like to shoot.”
But not every moment on the hardwood is filled with smiles and laughter. Basketball is a contact sport and because Levi is expected to play the same game as everyone else, sometimes things don’t go his way.
“A couple of times the coaches put him in and as he was dribbling the ball, the ball was stolen from him,” Lucore said. “Well, that’s basketball. He’s been hit in the face two times, and he has braces, so he got bloody lips and my response was, ‘This is basketball, and it will happen again. Do you want to keep playing?’ And he always says, ‘Yes,’ and he gets right back into it.”
Levi has experienced a lot during his first year of playing basketball at Mark Twain. The one thing he hasn’t experienced is what it feels like to lose. The Badgers beat every opponent they faced, but even if that wasn’t the case, Lucore doesn’t feel that her son would treat the game any differently.
“They haven’t lost a game, but for Levi, he feels that being out there is a win,” Lucore said. “Losing isn’t in his understanding when he plays. I think if they lost, he would still feel like he won because he played.”
With the season winding down, Levi has already expressed that he would like to play as a sixth grader. And for Eltringham, he hopes that one of his most popular players continues his basketball journey.
“He’s just a lovable kid,” Eltringham said. “We are thankful to have him. It’s been a freaking blast.”
As for Lucore, seeing what organized sports has done for her son has been an amazing discovery for not only herself, but for her husband and 15-year-old daughter, Reata. Lucore has seen first-hand the impact that sports and being on a team has had on Levi, and she hopes that other parents can find something that can influence their children in a positive way.
“As a parent, you are the expert about your child,” Lucore said. “You know what their weaknesses and strengths are. Find the place where they can plug in, and sports is a great way to plug in and become more and more a part of your community. If it’s not school-organized sports, consider other things like karate, martial arts, music or dance classes. There is so much that you can do, and it’s really worth it, and your family will be stronger, and you’ll know your child even better.”