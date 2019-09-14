Fatigue a factor in Bullfrog loss to El Dorado

With 1:08 left on the clock in the fourth quarter and his team trailing the visiting El Dorado Cougars 21-3, Bret Harte High School head coach Casey Kester had his sophomore quarterback Kenny Scott attempt to get some last-second points. Working out of the pistol with four wide receivers, Scott saw instant pressure and went down for the sack.
Seeing his quarterback slow to get up, Kester knew his players had given all they had to give and with new additions to the injured list, Kester opted to kneel on the ball with 30 seconds left to end the game.
“The players gave everything they could and it was an outstanding performance by them,” Kester remarked after Bret Harte’s 21-3 home loss Friday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. “I had several kids get dinged up, whether it was elbows, shoulders, or knees, and the kids got patched up and got right back out there on the field. I can’t fault them at all, but playing ironman football week-to-week is hard.”
The Bret Harte home opener ended up being a defeat marred by fatigue, which is something Kester hopes to limit going forward, as a result of getting six more players added next week to his current 16-man roster.
The Bullfrogs (1-2) are at a distinct disadvantage every week they take the field and numbers are the issue. Having all, if not most of the players on offense, defense, and special teams, places a huge demand on each and every one of them. With that in mind, the final score does not necessarily reflect how the two teams played.
In the first half, the Bullfrogs struck first with a 42-yard field goal by kicker Emmanuel Nava after stalling on their first drive. On the other side of the ball, Bret Harte suffocated El Dorado’s offense for much of the first half.
Junior defensive linemen Anthony Robles commented on the early defense while nursing an injured right shoulder after the game, saying, “Stopping the run was our focus. We knew we had to stay in our positions and not let them through at all until the whistle.”
Defensively, the Bullfrogs were flying all over the field making plays. Junior standout Kodiak Stephens was continuing his run of good play on the defensive line and made a tremendous stop on a 4th-and-goal with the ball on the Bret Harte 2-yard line.
Immediately after the stop by Stephens, the Bullfrogs began a 13-play drive that took them from their own 9-yard line to the El Dorado 16. On the 13th play, Bret Harte’s momentum was lost. A fumbled exchange on a run play was picked up by El Dorado and returned by the Cougars deep into Bullfrog territory, however, two penalties reset the line of scrimmage at the 50-yard line. The next play was a 41-yard pass completion, followed by a 9-yard touchdown run to the outside. With the 7-3 lead, the Cougars were able to wear down the Bullfrogs.
“We figured we could stop the run,” Kester said. “Their passing was our concern in this game and we got aggressive with our safeties, which made us vulnerable to certain pass plays.”
One pass play that the Bullfrogs were vulnerable to was the pop-pass. After the Bullfrogs stalled on offense to begin the second half, El Dorado made them pay with a 50-yard pop-pass for a score, which push the Cougar lead to 14-3.
The final score of the night was a 72-yard touchdown run to the outside with 5:57 left on the clock. When asked about the shift to an outside running game by the Cougars in the second half, Robles said, “I think that was an adjustment on their end. They tried a lot of double teaming and they even threw a bunch of guys into the same gaps at the same time, but we held them off the best we could.”
Offensively the Bullfrogs were inconsistent, but when they were able to capitalize on their plan, they found success.
“We have a stronger interior game, but for tonight, we were focused on the outside runs,” said junior guard Thomas Grant. “Our assignments are supposed to get to the second level, but we had some new guys in due to injury, so it didn’t always happen.”
Running back Tyler Cabral was able to get free a handful of times when the offense was able to get into a rhythm. Quarterback Kenny Scott also found some success running the ball, along with connecting on a 17-yard slant route to junior wide receiver Teyler Pullin. Ultimately what undid Bret Harte on both sides of the ball were mistakes caused by fatigued.
Kester summed up his thoughts saying, “The mistakes are discouraging and there is an old adage that applies: ‘Fatigue makes cowards of us all,’ and fatigue affects the brain and makes you slower and careless and mistakes happen.”
After every game, win, lose, or draw, Bret Harte sings the alma mater, which was an appropriate ending to this night; which began with every person attending the game at Dorroh Field singing the National Anthem at the direction of the band conductor when technical difficulties made it impossible to use the recorded version. The act of singing the alma mater brings levity to whatever occurred on the football field, reinforcing to every player a sense of community and togetherness.
The ironmen of Bret Harte will host the Arroyo Dons from San Lorenzo next week at Dorroh Field. Joining them will be six new ironmen that will help in bolstering the ranks and providing a much-needed respite from the dramatic overload. Being able to go into the Linden game on Sept. 27 game with an even record would help bolster the morale of the group and give them even more motivation to face an old Mother Lode League rival.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team lost to El Dorado 21-6 Friday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.