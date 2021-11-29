A late goal results in a 2-2 tie between Bret Harte and Escalon

The Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team battled all night to score goals against the Escalon Cougars. And when the Bullfrogs scored their second goal of the evening, all that was needed was six minutes of solid defense to capture a victory.
The Bullfrogs were unable to hold onto their lead and after 80 minutes of soccer, walked off of Dorroh Field in a 2-2 tie Monday night in Angels Camp.
“We communicated well as a team,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said. “We went into it with our hearts. For the majority of the game, we were expecting to come away with a victory. Obviously, we scored within the first two minutes of the game and then we had a score on us in the last four minutes of the game, so we were on our toes for the majority of the game. It was an exciting game to say the least. We didn’t play as solidly as we did in our last game, but overall, we are improving as a whole.”
On a night where Bret Harte took many shots at the goal and had very few positive results, there was a bright spot within the first two minutes of play. Bret Harte senior Trianna Jordan scored her third goal of the year before even breaking a sweat to put her squad up 1-0.
“It just gives us more confidence and pushes us to score more goals,” Bret Harte’s Tatum Tapia said about playing with an early lead.
The Bullfrogs were unable to add to their lead for the remainder of the first half. At halftime, Bowman encouraged her players to continue to take shots, as something was bound to find the back of the net.
“I just wanted them to keep shooting and eventually something is going to stick,” Bowman said.” The average is 10 shots to make a goal. Sometimes it’s statistically less and sometimes it's statistically more. We seemed to be firing a lot that wasn't sticking tonight.”
Bowman and the Bullfrogs hoped to score early in the second half, as a way to take some of the pressure off the defense.
“It’s an antsy feeling to be in the lead, especially being up 1-0,” Bowman said. “The temptation is to just play a really solid defense to maintain that level of comfort, instead of playing a heavy-handed offense. I think we could have played a little more offensively, instead of being so heavy on defense. It’s the strategy we used tonight and sadly, it ended in a 2-2 tie.”
Bret Harte’s lead disappeared with 27:31 to play, as Escalon got a shot past Bullfrog goalie Emily Terry, which tied the game at 1-1.
Late in the second half, the Bullfrogs had a number of quality shots, but nothing resulted in a score. With 6:40 to play, Tapia had possession around the 30-yard line in Escalon territory and sent a shot deep toward the goal. Off the foot, it seemed that Tapia was sending a pass for one of her teammates. However, the ball continued to fly through the air and went right over the hands of Escalon’s goalie for a deep goal to put Bret Harte ahead 2-1.
“I was just trying to get the ball to one of my teammates who was down by the goal,” Tapia said. “I wasn’t really trying to make the shot; I was just trying to get it to the goal so we could score again. It kind of curved a little bit at the end there, which is why I think it actually went in the goal.”
With a 2-1 lead, Bret Harte did all it could to protect its slim advantage. However, a hand-ball penalty took place inside the Bullfrog box, which gave Escalon a penalty kick. The kick was successful and the game was tied at 2-2, which was also the final score.
“It was kind of deflating because there wasn’t that much time left and we hadn’t really been scoring goals all game,” Tapia said. “It was just a heck of a fight the whole game.”