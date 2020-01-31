A tough week for Bret Harte girls' soccer

The last three games have not gone the way the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team would have liked. In three league games, the Bullfrogs are 0-2-1 and both of the losses were by just one goal.
After losing to Summerville 2-1 Jan. 21 in Angels Camp, Bret Harte was seconds away from beating Argonaut Jan. 28 in Jackson, only to have a last-second shot hit the back of the net for a 1-1 tie. And on Thursday night, Bret Harte lost a close 1-0 to Amador at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“We played really well overall, despite getting two bad injuries tonight,” Bret Harte first-year head coach Jessica Bowman said following the 1-0 loss to Amador.
In the 1-1 tie to Argonaut, sophomore Kara Schultz scored Bret Harte’s only goal.
Bret Harte (1-5-1 MLL) will next play the top two teams in the Mother Lode League and both of those games will be on the road. On Feb. 4, Bret Harte will play in Tuolumne against the Bears (5-1-1 MLL) and on Feb. 6, will take on the Wildcats (6-0-1) in Sonora.