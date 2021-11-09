Dream season continues for Kaela Dishion

The outstanding cross country season for former Bret Harte High School runner and current California State University, Stanislaus standout Kaela Dishion has reached another level.
After helping lead her team to its first-ever California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) championship and being named 2021 CCAA Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year, Dishion brought more history to the Stanislaus State women’s cross country program. Dishion became the first ever NCAA Division II West Region individual champion in the history of the program.
Dishion finished the 6k race on Nov. 6 at the Ash Creek Preserve Course in Monmouth, Ore., in 21:14.4. Dishion’s time was over five seconds faster than second-place finisher Olivia Willett (21:19.7) of Simon Fraser. Former Calaveras High School runner and 2021 CCAA Freshman of the Year Katarina Borchin helped her team punch their ticket to the national championship meet with her time of 22:44.8, which was 47th overall.
Following the second-place team finish, the Warriors will next compete at the NCAA Division II National Championship in St. Leo, FL. on Nov. 20. This will be the third time Stanislaus State has advanced to the national championship since 2003 and its first time since 2012. Chico State, a fellow CCAA school, placed third and will also compete at the national championship. Chico is the school Stanislaus dethroned to capture its first ever CCAA title.
The women’s race in the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championship is scheduled to start at 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 20. Live coverage can be found on WarriorAthletics.com.