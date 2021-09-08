Luna gets ‘No respect' from his fellow La Contenta golfers

Several senior golfers matched the weather with their smoking hot play in a game of individual bogey points Aug. 30 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Leading the way in the White Tee Flight was club captain Louis Luna and Clifford Howard, who tied for most points of the day with 40. Luna’s group dropped their jaws in awe of his splendid effort, and he is now being hero-worshipped by all three. Skeptics in the flight cried out, “Howard, we understand, but Luis, no way.” He was given the Rodney Dangerfield treatment.
Club champ Al Liberato graciously accepted a third-place tie with former champ Roger Ladd, who rebounded from a disappointing game the previous week. White tee champ Larry Parenti and steady David Dean tied for fifth. Rounding out the money winners was Jim Maxam in seventh place.
From the gold tees, fashion plate Norm Miley descended from the hills of Mountain Ranch to demonstrate why he is so esteemed in that community by claiming first. To add insult to injury, he took first on closest-to-the-hole on No. 13 and second on No. 4. His Wednesday and Friday golfing buddies hope to bring him back to Earth.
Ace Stockeland continued his good play finishing second, while sneaky-quiet Frank Elizondo settled into third. Rahls Hemmes and Ken Polk added to their wealth, sharing fourth place.
In the Red Tee Flight, Ken Phillips is always a force to be reckoned with, as he took first, while tying for most points of the day. Red tee champ Larry Rupley avoided most of the trees, as he grabbed second. Being in Luna’s foursome inspired Gene Weatherby to tie Ed Bruenn for third. Retired contractor Jack Cox nailed down fifth.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4 from the white tees, David Dean demonstrated why he has the lowest handicap in the flight, as he once again took first. Matt Theodore finished a distant second. From the golds, Ace Stockeland garnished first. From the reds, George Dillon nudged Rupley by four inches and then claimed first on No. 13 with the shot-of-the-day at 4 feet, 10 inches. His fellow golfers yelled, “You da man!” Dillon admitted no woman had ever said that to him.
On No. 13 from the whites, Jon Puckett was in the money again, as he took first over Mike Kasperson. Elizondo settled for second from the golds and Ralph Johnson accepted second-place money from the reds.