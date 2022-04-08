Bret Harte swimmers beat Calaveras for the second time in 2022 season

Calaveras and Bret Harte met in the pool for the second time in 2022 and for the second time, Bret Harte was able to sweep its county rivals. Bret Harte’s girls’ team picked up a 104-66 win, while its boys were victorious 76-34 Friday afternoon in San Andreas.
Bret Harte’s girls’ team had nine first-place finishes, six second-place finishes and four third-place finishes, while Calaveras’ girls’ squad had two first-place finishes, five second-place finishes and seven third-place finishes.
As for the boys, Bret Harte had seven first-place finishes, four second-place finishes and four third-place finishes. Calaveras had three first-place finishes and three second-place finishes.
Girls: Bret Harte 104, Calaveras 66
The afternoon started with the 200-yard individual medley and Bret Harte’s Tatum Tapia, Isabella Valente, Zoe Ruggieri and Kaylee Kautz placed first in 2:24.92. Placing second was Calaveras’ Madison Duval, Cora Heusel, Madeline Donovan-May and Nikki Devitt (2:37.97); Bret Harte’s Kenna Williams, Madelyn Freer, Allison Pry and Jasmine Zausch placed third (2:48.46); Calaveras’ Mia Rivas, Maya Miller, Natalie Miller and Emily Fuller placed fourth (3:07.47); and Calaveras’ Cordelia Harbeck, Ava Hintz, Tori Joses and Natalie Montessuit placed fifth (3:27.81).
In the 200-yard freestyle, Calaveras’ Marissa DeMasters placed first (2:40.11); Bret Harte’s Williams placed second (2:40.19); Calaveras’ Riley Gunn finished third (2:58.60); Bret Harte’s Zausch placed fourth (3:00.65); and Bret Harte’s Carnegie Hall placed fifth (3:03.73).
Bret Harte’s Valente placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with her time of 3:15.70; Bret Harte’s Pry placed second (3:16.21); Calaveras’ Fuller placed third (3:16.91); Calaveras’ Heusel placed fourth (3:28.94); and Calaveras’ Maya Miller placed fifth (4:06.53).
In the 50-yard freestyle, Calaveras’ Devitt placed first (31.70); Bret Harte’s Tapia placed second (33.06); Calaveras’ Natalie Miller placed third (34.43); Calaveras’ Rivas placed fourth (35.87); Bret Harte’s Sierra Johnson placed fifth (37.53); and Bret Harte’s Freer placed sixth (44.12).
Bret Harte’s Ruggieri placed first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:22.97); Bret Harte’s Sayra Teodoro placed second (1:39.63); Calaveras’ DeMasters placed third (1:52.60); Calaveras’ Andrea Wheeler placed fourth (1:53.53); Bret Harte’s Clare Buteau placed fifth (1:56.51); and Calaveras’ Hintz placed sixth (2:11.97).
In the 100-yard freestyle, Bret Harte’s Williams placed first (1:11.19); Bret Harte’s Zausch placed second (1:20.53); Calaveras’ Natalie Miller placed third (1:20.73); Calaveras’ Rivas placed fourth (1:22.35); and Calaveras’ Shelby Dickey placed fifth (1:24.46).
The 500-yard freestyle is the longest event and Bret Harte’s Kautz placed first (7:08.59); Calaveras’ Donovan-May placed second (7:43.30); Calaveras’ Gunn placed third (8:28.42); Bret Harte’s Johnson placed fourth (8:42.34); and Bret Harte’s Freer placed fifth (9:13.34).
In the 200-yard relay, Bret Harte’s foursome of Williams, Tapia, Kautz and Ruggieri placed first (2:09.70); Calaveras’ Devitt, Heusel, Donovan-May and DeMasters placed second (2:11.39); Calaveras’ Miller, Gunn, Dickey and Fuller placed third (2:22.70); and Bret Harte’s Hall, Kyera Chraft and Freer placed fourth (2:38.75).
Bret Harte’s Tapia (1:19.32); Ruggieri (1:25.60) and Kautz (1:28.91) placed first, second and third respectively in the 100-yard backstroke, while Calaveras’ Duval (1:32.05), Maya Miller (1:52.81) and Marianne Fogleman (2:14.97) placed fourth, fifth and sixth.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Bret Harte’s Valente placed first (1:35.31); Bret Harte’s Heusel placed second (1:38.37); Bret Harte’s Hall placed third (1:43.60); Bret Harte’s Pry placed fourth (1:47.72); Calaveras’ Montessuit placed fifth (1:49.28); and Calaveras’ Joses placed sixth (2:00.63).
And in the 400-yard relay, Bret Harte’s quartet of Pry, Hall, Valente and Zausch placed first (5:29.45); Calaveras’ Gunn, Hintz, Dickey and DeMasters placed second (5:41.33); Bret Harte’s Sayra Teodoro, Buteau, Johnson and Chraft placed third (6:02.25); and Calaveras’ Andrea Wheeler, Rivas, Joses and Miller placed fourth (6:22.32).
Bret Harte’s Valente led the Bullfrogs by scoring 16 points.
Boys: Bret Harte 76, Calaveras 34
Bret Harte had the only team competing in the 200-yard medley relay and Alex Tudbury, Zachary Perry, Noah Cardiel and Airein Gish finished in 2:09.85. Bret Harte’s Cardiel placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:22.56) and Calaveras’ Matthew Padula placed second (2:50.48). In the 200-yard individual medley, Bret Harte’s Perry placed first (2:52.75) and Bret Harte’s Jesus Moncada placed second (3:17.50).
In the 50-yard freestyle, Calaveras’ Avery Long placed first (25.36); Bret Harte's Cardiel placed second (25.76); Bret Harte’s Gish placed third (28.21); and Calaveras’ Ethan Haro placed fourth (44.90). Bret Harte’s Xander Dodds was the lone swimmer in the 100-yard butterfly, and he finished in 1:28.41.
Calaveras’ John Paapke placed first in the 100-yard freestyle (58.43), while Bret Harte’s Tudbury placed second (1:01.16) and Gish placed third (1:04.15). Bullfrog Ezra Miller placed first in the 500-yard freestyle (7:18.22) and Calaveras’ Padula placed second (7:48.69).
Bret Harte had the only team in the 200-yard relay and Tudbury, Miller, Perry and Dodds finished in 1:53.44. Bret Harte’s Tudbury placed first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.12); Calaveras’ Paapke placed second (1:12.70); Bret Harte’s Miller placed third (1:29.53); and Dodds placed fourth (1:31.12).
Calaveras’ Long set a new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with his first-place time of 1:16.38; Bret Harte’s Perry placed second (1:18.37); Bret Harte’s Moncada placed third (1:35.20); and Calaveras’ Haro placed fourth (2:26.58).
And in the 400-yard relay, Bret Harte once again had the only team and the foursome of Cardiel, Moncada, Gish and Dodds finished in 4:54.85.
Bret Harte’s Tudbury, Perry and Cardiel all scored 14 points for the Bullfrogs.
Bullfrogs can’t stick with Wildcats in the pool
On March 6, Bret Harte traveled to Sonora and was unable to return to Angels Camp with a victory. The girls lost 119-48, while the boys lost 130-29.
Bret Harte got its only first-place finish from Kenna Williams, which came in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:24.17.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Bret Harte’s Kautz, Valente, Ruggieri and Williams placed second (2:21.90). In the 200-yard freestyle, freshman Maggie Kristoff placed fourth (3:00.38); Johnson placed fifth (3:16.06); and Freer placed sixth (3:33.02). In the 200-yard individual medley, Williams placed third (3:00.77); Ruggieri placed fourth (3:03.98); and Valente placed fifth (3:14.96).
In the 50-yard freestyle, Kautz placed fourth (32.13); Pry placed fifth (33.66); and Zausch placed sixth (37.33). Bret Harte’s De La Rosa Rodriguez placed third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:36.83). In the 100-yard freestyle, Johnson (1:29.99), Buteau (1:31.65) and Chraft (1:39.97) placed fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.
Kautz got a second-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (7:23.44), while Pry placed fourth (7:54.87) and Zausch finished sixth (8:35.14). Bret Harte’s team of Williams, Ruggieri, Kautz and Pry placed fourth in the 200-yard relay (2:13.90). Kristoff finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:24.69) and Ruggieri placed third (1:24.94). In the 100-yard breaststroke, Valente placed fourth (1:34.26); De La Rosa Rodriguez placed fifth (1:46.18); and Freer placed sixth (1:56.59). And in the 400-yard relay, Pry, Valente, Kristoff and Zausch placed third (5:33.32).
As for the boys, the team of Tudbury, Perry, Cardiel and Gish placed second in the 200-yard medley relay (2:01.93). In the 200-yard freestyle, Gish placed fourth (2:27.66) and Dodds placed fifth (2:44.63). Miller placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with his time of 3:01.15 and Moncada placed fifth (3:10.03). In the 50-yard freestyle, Cardiel placed third (26.00), while Tudbury finished fifth (26.59) and Mason Johnson finished sixth (36.40).
In the 100-yard freestyle, Perry placed fourth (59.58), while Gish finished fifth (1:04.88) and Dodds placed sixth (1:11.96). The team of Cardiel, Perry, Tudbury and Gish placed second in the 200-yard relay (1:47.50). In the 100-yard backstroke, Tudbury (1:13.06), Cardiel (1:16.11) and Miller (1:26.74) placed fourth, fifth and sixth. Perry placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.46), followed by Moncada (1:33.23) and Johnson (1:39.64). And the team of Dodds, Moncada, Miller and Johnson placed third in the 400-yard relay (5:05.69).
And on April 2, Bret Harte competed at the Oak Ridge Swimming Invitational in El Dorado Hills. Miller, Williams, Kristoff, Valente, Hall, Sierra Johnson, Craft, Tudbury, Perry, Gish, Moncada, Mason Johnson and Freer all made it to the finals of the meet. Tudbury finished eighth in the 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle, while Perry placed seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Bret Harte’s girls’ team has a Mother Lode League record of 3-3, and the boys’ team also has a record of 3-3.