Calaveras ends the preseason 13-3

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team bounced back and returned to the win column in their final game before the start of Mother Lode League play. Calaveras finishes the preseason with an overall record of 13-3 following its 67-58 victory over McNair Wednesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Isaiah Williams had a big night, as he led Calaveras in scoring with 17 points; Connor Arnold scored 14; Jay Clifton had 13 points; while Tim Van Damme, AJ Cardon and Colton Buckholz each finished the night with six points.
“We had well-balanced scoring tonight and we did a better job on the boards, especially the offensive boards,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said.
With the preseason now complete, Calaveras shifts its focus to league play and will be tested right off the bat. In the league opener, Calaveras will host Sonora, who is the defending Mother Lode League and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champions. Sonora finished the 2019 season with only one league loss to its name, which came courtesy of Calaveras.
Calaveras and Sonora (13-3) will play at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday in San Andreas. Calaveras will then take on Argonaut (6-10) on Jan. 17, also in San Andreas.
Junior Varsity - Calaveras’ JV team put up a strong defensive performance in a 57-30 win over McNair Wednesday night in San Andreas. The win pushes Calaveras’ record to 12-4. Tyler Cagle led the way with 13 points; Landon Beyette scored nine; Braeden Orlandi, Travis Byrd and Elijah Malamed each scored eight; and Jake Hopper and Hunter Peterson each finished with five points in the win.