Coaches Corner: Nicole Lamica

Normally by this time in October, the Calaveras High School volleyball team would be battling for a top spot in the Mother Lode League standings. But for head coach Nicole Lamica, she and her team are waiting for January to roll around so they can get to work.

Lamica was hired as Calaveras’ new head volleyball coach in early 2020 and has had to do a lot of sitting and waiting for the season to begin. Lamica was an assistant varsity coach in 2019. When not on the Calaveras sideline, Lamica spends her time as a special education teacher.

Get to know Nicole Lamica

Hometown: Jackson

High school: Amador

College: California State University, Chico

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite dessert: Chocolate ice cream

Favorite TV show: “Supernatural”

Favorite movie: “‘Terminator 2.’ That was the first Arnold (Schwarzenegger) movie I had ever seen. I was 13 when it came out and I don’t know; the muscles and his robotic demeanor, I was just hooked.”

Biggest pet peeve: “I hate liars and excuses. Just own it.”

Guilty pleasure: Whisky

Who was your celebrity crush when you were in high school? Arnold Schwarzenegger

Dinner with anyone in history: “My maternal great-grandmother.”

Does pineapple belong on pizza? “No. That’s disgusting. Cooked fruit is gross.”

First paying job: “I worked at a gas station in Chico.”

What advice would you give to yourself as a senior in high school? “I would tell myself that it’s OK to go to a junior college. If I could go back, that’s one of the things I would do differently. I was of the mindset that junior college was the lower, not as cool thing to do. I loved Chico, but had I gone to a JC, I think I would have continued sports.

Worst first date: “This guy drove me to Sacramento and we went to some comedy show that was alright, but then he wanted to take me to dinner and the wait was so long that we didn’t get to eat. And then he talked the whole ride home.”

What’s your favorite thing about coaching volleyball? “It’s the excitement of it. I love watching the girls work together and put together the great plays that they can do and trust themselves to do. It’s that moment when the other team isn’t able to dig a hit and the girls get so excited when we get a point.”

