Bullfrog JV football shows ‘pride' in 15-point home win

The word “pride” has been thrown around quite a bit from the Bret Harte High School junior varsity football team. With pride as their guide, the Bullfrogs picked up their second win of the season by beating El Dorado 28-13 Sept. 10 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
The victory was impressive to all who were in attendance rooting on the purple and gold. And for whatever reason, the new generation of Bret Harte football, under head coach Kelly Osborn, has brought pride and competitiveness back to the program.
“This year is one of the first years I’ve been on a competitive football team,” Bret Harte fullback Dakota Stephens said. “Ever since I was 9 years old, it has been a shutout almost every game, and even when I got here to Bret Harte and watched the games growing up, they were almost never competitive. Finally, I get to be a part of that type of football game. It really is awesome, and I wish Kodiak (Dakota’s older brother and a 2021 Bret Harte graduate) was able to experience that.”
“Competitive” is an accurate term. The Bullfrogs are coming together and creating a bond that helps themselves perform under the bright lights. Because of Bret Harte’s small turnout when building the team, the junior players were left to embody the leadership positions on the field.
“The leaders on this team; we had to put aside disagreements between us, and once we all stepped up, it all came together,” Mason Pruden said regarding that team bond.
The Bullfrogs are using this emotion and respect as motivation, which shows up on the field.
“Our backfield did a good job,” Osborn said about Bret Harte’s win over El Dorado. “Dakota Stephens and Ezra Radabaugh had a real good game from a ball-carrying standpoint. They both continually ran the ball hard and fast, as well as our quarterback Dylan Knick, who had a lot of poise. I was happy with how he managed the offense. Then when asked to play defense, he stepped up and did a great job.”
Bret Harte fans were eating up the energy from the game and had a nearly unrecognizable spirit section, giving the players that extra push they needed to keep a grip on the game and send El Dorado home disappointed. Bret Harte (2-0) is scheduled to take on Millenium High School at 7 p.m., Friday, at Tracy High School in Tracy.
Melana Wakefield is a Bret Harte High School junior. Wakefield is currently on Bret Harte’s volleyball team and is a member of the Bret Harte sports management class.