Calaveras leaves Tuolumne with a convincing win over Summerville

TUOLUMNE – Kraig Clifton has been coaching long enough to know what can happen every time his team steps into a gym of a Mother Lode League opponent. Each MLL gym has some sort of mystique surrounding it, which can lead to very difficult games.
But perhaps there is no gym in the Mother Lode League that—for whatever reason—is harder to play in than Summerville’s. And every time Calaveras makes the long trip from San Andreas to Tuolumne, the veteran coach reminds his players that playing in Summerville’s gym is never an easy task.
“I told them that weird things happen here,” Clifton said. “We have guys on this team who have never been here because of Covid, and they are juniors in high school. It’s definitely something that we stressed upon.”
Fortunately for Calaveras, nothing weird happened during its only trip to Tuolumne this season. Calaveras jumped out to a big lead in the opening quarter and never looked back on its way to a 65-40 win over the Bears Friday night in Tuolumne.
Calaveras ended the preseason with a disappointing home loss to Liberty Ranch and junior Braeden Orlandi was pleased to see that the team didn’t carry that defeat into the Mother Lode League game of the season.
“It was a good bounce-back game,” Orlandi said. “We made a lot of offensive mistakes against Liberty Ranch, and we came in here today and wanted to fix those mistakes. We executed a lot better, and you can see that with more points on the scoreboard. When we go through and execute our offense, we play really well.”
It took nearly two minutes for the first basket to be scored, but once Calaveras junior Merrick Strange recorded the first points of the game, Calaveras was off to the races. After the Strange bucket, Orlandi scored twice, while Noah Cardenas and junior Jay Clifton added points to give Calaveras a 9-0 lead.
Summerville finally put points on the board with 3:25 to play in the first quarter and by 1:50 to play, Calaveras led 16-8. Calaveras ended the opening period on a 6-0 run with two points from Orlandi and four from Clifton to lead 22-8.
After ending the first quarter on a 6-0 run, Calaveras began the second by outscoring the Bears 11-2. Junior Logan Parmley scored five in a row, which included a 3-point basket and junior Thomas Davison added four points of his own. Calaveras ended the first half leading the Bears 35-17.
All of Calaveras’ scoring in the third quarter came from either Clifton or Orlandi. The junior duo combined to score all 13 of Calaveras’ points, with Clifton accounting for nine and Orlandi for four. Calaveras led 48-29 heading into the final quarter.
With a comfortable lead, Clifton was able to let his starters rest on the bench, which allowed the substitutes to get some valuable playing time. Sophomore Earl Wood came off the bench and scored six points in the fourth quarter and Mason Neelans drained a 3-point basket that excited every Calaveras player.
The night ended with 10 of Calaveras’ 11 players scoring points. There were games in the preseason where only four of five Calaveras players would score. So, to see the majority of his roster finish the night with points is something Clifton hopes his team can build off of.
“I absolutely love it and we’ve been waiting for that,” Clifton said. “Honestly, we ran our offense better than we’ve been running it and we made our reads better than we’ve been making them all preseason. I hope that’s a sign of good things to come.”
Jay Clifton led Calaveras with 16 points, four rebounds, eight assists and four steals; Orlandi scored 14, pulled down five boards, had one assist and two steals; Parmley and Wood each scored eight points; Davison scored six points; Strange scored four points and had six rebounds; Travis Byrd had two points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals; Neelans scored three points; while Tyler Maddock, and Cardenas both finished the night with two points.
Calaveras (13-6, 1-0 MLL) and Summerville (5-9, 0-1 MLL) were the only two Mother Lode League teams who were able to play Friday night. Sonora vs. Amador and Argonaut vs. Bret Harte were both postponed due to COVID-19. With games being postponed at a more frequent rate than ever, Clifton constantly reminds his players to try and stay healthy and now, he may start reminding them to be grateful for each game they get to play.
“I’ve been stressing to the guys to take care of themselves, to be smart and to get sleep and all the other healthy things that moms probably tell their kids,” Clifton said. “We should be stressing the fact that we are even out here playing. We knew it and mentioned it, but we didn’t stress it, which we probably should.”