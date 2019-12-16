Physical game ends in a 1-1 tie

HUGHSON – After 80 minutes of physical soccer, no team was able to walk off the field victorious. The Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team, who has had a string of illnesses and injuries, played to a 1-1 tie against the Hughson Huskies Monday afternoon.
The Bullfrogs had a 1-0 lead after the first 58 minutes, but Hughson scored midway through the second half and neither team was able to score again. There are some games where a tie is a welcomed result, but that wasn’t necessarily the feeling surrounding Bret Harte’s first-year head coach Jessica Bowman.
“I’m impressed with our team overall tonight, but I do feel like we should have taken a win home this evening,” Bowman said. “It’s obviously given us some things to take home and practice as we finish out this last week before going home for Christmas.”
Bret Harte scored its lone goal with under 10 minutes to play in the first half. Following a Bullfrog corner kick, a Hughson defender got called for a handball and as a result, Bret Harte’s Kara Schultz was awarded a free kick. With a set strategy in mind, Schultz kept the ball low and to the right of the Hughson goalie, which turned out to be the correct decision. Schultz’ kick hit the back of the net to give the Bullfrogs a 1-0 lead.
“When I go up there, I just stay relaxed,” Schultz said. “I don’t think too much about it. I kick the ball to either the low corner or the high corner, depending on the height and agility of the goalie. This goalie was definitely on the taller side, so I went to the low corner.”
Even though Bret Harte enjoyed having a 1-0 lead, for the majority of the afternoon, the ball stayed on Bret Harte’s side of the field and senior goalkeeper Olivia Luna was under constant pressure. Yet, after making a number of saves, Luna and the Bullfrogs finished the first half leading 1-0.
“I’m really proud of her,” Bowman said of Luna. “She’s come a long way the last few weeks and she’s getting more confident. She doesn't have a lot of experience, so she’s really trying to learn how to gauge when she should come out and challenge someone in a one-on-one situation. I’m really impressed with the progress she’s making and am proud of her as an individual.”
Bret Harte held onto the lead for the first 18 minutes of the second half, but Hughson ended up tying the game with a deep shot that was able to sneak past Luna for a score.
With time becoming an issue, the Bullfrogs fought to get that one shot that would give them back the lead. Schultz had a couple of opportunities late in the game to potentially give Bret Harte the lead, but they were unfortunately off the mark. Schultz thinks about the shots she misses more than the ones that hit the back of the net.
“I definitely think about what I could have done, more than what I did do,” Schultz said. “For a couple of those, I think that maybe I should have cut in before I shot. Most of them were crosses and we just weren’t there in time. It’s just bad luck.”
As time began to dwindle down, Bowman tried to be as aggressive as she could when her team was on offense, but also be extremely conservative on defense. She wanted to play for the win, but also not do something that would hand her team a loss.
“When the ball is on our side of the field, I want everyone up on offense and try to get the ball into the back of the net,” Bowman said. “But, like when we had a corner kick against us, I had one of my strikers back who happens to be 6-feet tall and I said, ‘Annika (Kruger), get back in the box. I don’t care about you being with the last defender line. Make sure that if someone gets a head on the ball, it’s you because of your height.’”
The tie was the first Bret Harte (3-3-1) has suffered all year. The Bullfrogs will wrap up their preseason schedule as they host Delta Charter at 3:45, Wednesday in Angels Camp. Bowman hopes her injured list becomes much shorter once Mother Lode League play begins in January.
“I’ve got three or four of my girls in active physical therapy right now, so it will depend on how much progress they make on their PT over the course of the next two weeks,” Bowman said. “Some of my best, and key players need to get well.”